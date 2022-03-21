LG reveals pricing for 2022 OLED TVs, availability starts this month

LG is one of the largest TV manufacturers worldwide, and the company’s lineup of WebOS-powered smart TVs is usually on par (or slightly ahead of) competing options from TCL, Samsung, and other big names. LG revealed a bunch of new TVs earlier this year at CES 2022, and they are arriving in stores starting later this month.

The most expensive of the bunch is the new G2 “Gallery Edition” lineup, which has 4K OLED displays with essentially no bezel around the edges. LG plans to sell a few different sizes, but the only the first wave of 77-inch (OLED77G2PUA) and 65-inch (OLED65G2PUA) models will be available later this month, for $3,999 and $2,999, respectively. The 55-inch version (OLED55G2PUA) will go on sale next month for $2,199, as well as an 83-inch $6,499 option (OLED83G2PUA). There will also eventually be a 97-inch option, but LG isn’t saying when that will actually show up or how much it will cost — I’m sure it will be expensive.

Next is the C2 series, which also have OLED displays and 4K resolutions, but without the ultra-sleek design. Three models are arriving this month: the 77-inch model (OLED77C1PUA) for $3,499, the 65-inch version (OLED65C2PUA) for $2,499, the 55-inch model (OLED55C2PUA) for $1,799, and finally a 48-inch variant (OLED48C2PUA) for $1,499. One more size, an 83-inch TV (OLED83C2PUA) for $5,499, will arrive in Apri.

Most of the models in LG’s 2022 B2 series are also showing up before March is over. There’s a 77-inch model (OLED77B2PUA) for $3,299, a 65-inch option (OLED65B2PUA) for $1,999, and a 55-inch version (OLED55B2PUA) for $1,499.

All of the new TVs ship with a new version of webOS, which LG is calling ‘webOS 22’ — the previous version was 6.0, but it seems LG now wants to synchronize the version numbers with the current year. The new update introduces personal profiles, so each person using the TV can set up their own favorites and content recommendations. You’ll be able to switch profiles through the TV interface, or through something LG calls ‘NFC Magic Tap.’ The new update will also allow the TV to function as a controller for devices using the Matter standard, starting sometime in the second half of 2022.

