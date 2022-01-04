LG reveals its 2022 smart TV lineup and webOS 22 update

LG is one of the most popular manufacturers of TVs, and the company’s lineup of WebOS-powered smart TVs is usually on par (or slightly ahead of) competing options from TCL, Samsung, and other big names. It wouldn’t be a CES week without some new smart TVs, and sure enough, LG has announced its 2022 smart TV lineup and some updates for its webOS software.

First up is the LG 2022 G2 series (not to be confused with the LG G2 smartphone), which is the company’s top-tier option with OLED panels. Just like last year, there are 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch models sizes available, but LG is now throwing a 97-inch model into the mix. All of them have LG’s OLED Evo technology, which aims to deliver more realistic image quality.

There’s also the slightly-cheaper C2 series, which will be available in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes. Some of these will have OLED Evo screens too, and all of them have thinner bezels. Most C2 and G2 models are equipped with the company’s latest “Alpha 9 Gen 5” processor, but LG didn’t specify any improvements beyond the ability to create virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. Finally, LG also has a few new QNED TVs for 2022.

This year’s TVs will ship with a new version of webOS, which LG is calling ‘webOS 22’ — the current version is 6.0, but it seems LG wants to synchronize the version numbers with the current year. The new update introduces personal profiles, so each person using the TV can set up their own favorites and content recommendations. You’ll be able to switch profiles through the TV interface, or through something LG calls ‘NFC Magic Tap.’ The new update also allows the TV to function as a controller for devices using the Matter standard, starting sometime in the second half of 2022.

LG did not share pricing or availability details on any of its new TV models.