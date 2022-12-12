LG has announced that its new 240Hz OLED gaming monitors are going on sale starting in January. You can now pre-order the 27-inch and 45-inch models.

LG has made things official today, announcing the pricing and availability of its OLED gaming monitors set to arrive next month. LG announced that its 27-inch (27GR95QE) and 45-inch (45GR95QE) monitors will come with 240Hz OLED panels. Both models are now available for pre-order directly through the LG website, starting at $1000.

Both UltraGear monitors will have beautiful OLED panels and, according to LG, will offer "record-breaking" response times, coming in at 0.03 milliseconds. The 27-inch model will come with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and will feature LG's Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel, making it easier to enjoy games without distractions from surrounding light sources. The unit will also offer support for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, along with a 4-pole headphone jack for realistic and immersive spatial audio.

The 45-inch model will also offer a 0.03 millisecond response time and will come in a 21:9 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It will also offer a slight curve, coming in at 800R. The monitor will also support HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 and will also have a 4-pole headphone jack for spatial audio. Both monitors will support swivel and tilt.

The 27-inch model will cost $1000, while the 45-inch variant will come in at $1700. LG states that pre-orders will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those that pre-order early will receive a free UltraGear Gaming Pad, which has a retail value of $200. The gaming pad makes it easy to connect all your peripherals and is large so that it can support all your accessories.

So, if you're interested in purchasing a new monitor, you'll probably want to get your order in early, as these models could end up going out of stock. While we won't know how good it is until we get our hands on it, it could end up being one of the best monitors at CES 2023.

Source: LG