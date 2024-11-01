LG 27-inch 100Hz 2-pack monitor bundle $170 $440 Save $270 You are getting two 27-inch 1080p monitors with a refresh rate of 100Hz for just $170. You really can't go wrong with this deal if you're looking to expand your desktop real estate on a budget. $170 at Best Buy

You won't find a better deal on monitors than this bundle that includes two 27-inch LG monitors. This is the perfect bundle if you're looking to increase your work space without spending a lot of money. While each of these monitors has a price of $220, totaling to $440, you can grab one, and get another one for free. This deal is direct from Best Buy, which means, if you're in a hurry, you can always order online and do a pick-up from your local store. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal is too good to pass up.

What's great about this LG monitor bundle?

Well, the most obvious thing is going to be the price. That's really going to be the ultimate highlight here, because getting two good monitors for this price is simply unheard of. Of course, these monitors aren't all that bad, featuring a 1080p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate as well.

You're also going to get great viewing angles thanks to the IPS panels, and the near borderless edges on the monitors make it perfect if you're going to run these side by side. Furthermore, if you're trying to use these for gaming, you'll have added stability with support for AMD's FreeSync technology.

There are also perks aimed at gamers as well, like Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer modes. There's even an option to have the monitor display a crosshair on the screen to make aiming a bit easier. Overall, these monitors aren't bad, especially when you're going to be spending $170 for two.

Just be quick, because at this price, the deal won't be around for long. And if you're curious about other monitors that won't empty your wallet, we've got some other great budget monitor recommendations as well.