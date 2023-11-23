LG UltraGear 27GP850-B $280 $400 Save $120 There's very little to dislike about LG's 27GP850-B, thanks to its incredibly accurate 27-inch 1440p Nano IPS panel clocked at a maximum of 180Hz and offering a blistering 1ms response time. A true upgrade over the already excellent 27GL850, this fantastic monitor is back down to its all-time lowest price again. $280 at Best Buy

Black Friday deals might already be popping up in your feeds, but while you get swept up in the wave of Nvidia and AMD GPU Black Friday deals, don't forget to look back at that longstanding monitor upgrade to fully appreciate your fancy new GPU. If you have a budget of around $300 for one of the best 1440p high refresh rate monitors to come out in recent years, you're in luck. The LG 27GP850-B is currently down to its lowest price ever at $280 in this hard-to-miss Black Friday deal.

While this is a 2021 model, there's still very little to distinguish it from many of today's heavyweights. You might remember LG's own 27GL850 that was widely hailed as one of the absolute best 1440p 144Hz IPS monitors. Well, the 27GP850-B amps up that model to a generous 180Hz when overclocked and even improves on many of its other features, making it truly worth your money.

Why does the LG 27GP850-B stand out in 2023?

QHD high refresh rate monitors are a dime a dozen in 2023, with many models selling for less than $200 — even without a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. But what makes the 27GP850-B special is the level of quality and consistency LG has put into its response time performance, color accuracy, ergonomics, and esthetics.

LG's Nano IPS panels are always known to deliver one of the best-looking IPS panels in the industry, and the story is no different here. You're also getting an incredibly color-accurate panel, thanks to the 98% DCI-P3 coverage. During gaming, the monitor delivers staggeringly great response times at its highest refresh rate, ranking among some of the best gaming monitors on the market. You're also getting AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support for a smooth gaming experience.

The 180Hz refresh rate and the low input lag aren't the only things that make the 27GP850-B a true upgrade over its predecessors like the 27GL850 and the 27GN850. LG finally brought backlight strobing to further reduce blue in fast-moving objects, making fast-paced gaming appear even better. The design of the monitor looks absolutely stunning and its stand's height, tilt, and pivot adjustments offer plenty of convenience. Even its ports are easily accessible as they're directly behind the screen, instead of below it.

The LG 27GP850-B handles glare well thanks to its anti-reflective panel. Its poor contrast ratio makes it unsuitable for any kind of HDR experience, but below $300, it's hard to ask for that. Overall, if you're searching for a near-perfect 1440p gaming monitor, the LG 27GP850-B might just be it, and the $280 price tag makes the deal too sweet to pass up.