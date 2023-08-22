LG UltraGear 27GP850-B $300 $430 Save $130 This 27-inch monitor comes with a 165hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, support for Nvidia G-SYNC with AMD FreeSync Premium, DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut and support for HDR 10. $300 at Amazon

There are all types of monitors out there, so if you're looking to buy a new one, you'll want to grab something that really suits your needs. While you can't go wrong with buying one of the best monitors out, if you're really into gaming, you're probably going to want to stick with one that's built with gamers' needs in mind. When it comes to a gaming monitor, there are certain things you should look for, like resolution, refresh rate, and enhancements like support for Nvidia G-SYNC with AMD FreeSync.

Luckily, we've uncovered a great deal on a monitor that checks all the right boxes. The LG 27GP850-B Ultragear gaming monitor is now being discounted by $130, bringing it back down to its lowest price for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a gaming monitor, this one's going to be right up your alley, and best of all, it's not going to cost you an arm and a leg to buy it, coming in at $300.

As far as its specifications go, this LG monitor features a large 27-inch panel with 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, and a maximum refresh rate of up to 165Hz. In addition, you get a sleek design, excellent colors, and black levels, with great features like support for HDR, Nvidia G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, and more. Furthermore, the monitor can be positioned in just the right way with the ability to tilt and pivot, and it can also be raised and lowered — to provide hours of comfortable use.

As stated before, this monitor is an absolute steal coming in at $300, dropping to its lowest price. If this isn't really what you're looking for, we do have some other suggestions, so it might be worth checking out some of the best gaming monitors available right now.