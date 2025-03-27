LG 27SR50F-W MyView Smart Monitor $100 $200 Save $100 A versatile 27-inch monitor that offers excellent colors and contrast. Not only can you use this monitor for work and play, but it can also act as a smart TV as well. Get it now for just $100. $100 at Amazon

This is one of those monitors that's extremely versatile, affordable, and perfect if you're someone that's limited on space. The LG MyView Smart Monitor comes in at 27 inches, and also runs webOS, making it perfect for use as a monitor and a smart TV. The cherry on top is that right now, this monitor can be had for half off, which brings it down to its lowest price to date at just $100.

What's great about the LG MyView Smart Monitor?

You get a nice 27-inch IPS display with a resolution that comes in at 1080p. That means great viewing angles and also good colors and contrast. In addition, and as mentioned before, this monitor runs webOS, making it possible to run apps on the monitor, which means access to all your favorite streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and so many more.

The monitor also provides access to over 300 free TV channels, and you can also stream media from your compatible device to the monitor using Apple AirPlay 2. There's also plenty of connectivity as well, with two HDMI ports, two USB-A, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. You also get loud speakers and a remote for easy control.

And just in case you want to keep this setup simple, you can also rely on productivity apps built for webOS such as Microsoft 365 and a handful of useful Google applications. Of course, you're going to get the best experience if you're using a PC or laptop hooked up to this monitor, but having the option is always nice.

So if you've been looking for something like this and want to get a good deal on it, grab it now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. You can now save half off the original retail price which makes it an absolute steal at just $100.