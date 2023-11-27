LG Ultragear 32GQ750-B LG's Ultragear 32GQ750-B is a 4K, 144Hz gaming monitor with support for HDMI 2.1 and AMD FreeSync Premium. $697 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

There have been some excellent promotions over the past 72 hours, and the deals don't seem to be stopping quite yet, with excellent discounts during Cyber Monday on popular products, like PCs, laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more. While we've seen some great discounts on LG monitors before, this new deal knocks $200 off this fantastic 32-inch UltraGear LED UHD monitor, bringing it down to its lowest price ever for a limited time.

What's great about the LG UltraGear 32-inch LED UHD monitor?

There's a lot to love about this LG monitor with its large 32-inch panel with 4K resolution, or its impressive performance numbers like a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Not only do you get a large picture that makes things on screen feel more impressive, you also get excellent color reproduction with 90% DCI-P3 and support for HDR10 for colors that really pop.

In addition to the performance numbers you see above, the monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium technology, delivering more fluid video content when gaming by reducing screen tearing. The monitor also caters to gamers with its real-time FPS counter and a crosshair setting that can help you keep you locked in on your enemies. If all of that wasn't enough, the monitor also delivers great sound with its built-in speaker featuring Waves MaxxAudio.

Overall, you really can't miss with this monitor, offering everything that you could ever need. Best of all, at its reduced price, it's an absolute steal if you're on the lookout for a new gaming monitor. With that said, be sure to pick this up while you can, because this deal won't last long.