Source: LG LG UltraGear 32GQ950-B $739 $1300 Save $561 The LG UltraGear 32GQ950-B is an excellent 4K gaming monitor that features a 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and excellent colors. But what really sets it over the top when compared to other gaming monitors is its price, coming in at just $729 for a limited time. $739 at Amazon

Gaming monitors can be expensive, especially if you're looking for one that checks all the boxes. Of course, you don't always need to spend big in order to get the best. LG's 32-inch UltraGear 32GQ950-B gaming monitor offers excellent colors, superb viewing angles, great contrast, and has impressive refresh and response times.

While the overall performance of the monitor is very good, what's really exciting about this device is that it comes in at a fairly good price, especially when it's on sale. With that said, the LG monitor is now on sale, bringing the price down to its lowest yet. For a limited time, you can save over $500, bringing the price down to $739.

As far as performance goes, you're getting a large 32-inch 4K IPS panel that has a native refresh rate at 144Hz that can be overclocked to 166Hz if needed. You also get silky smooth graphics thanks to support for Nvidia's G-SYNC and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. In addition, you get impressive audio thanks to the built-in speakers, and it has a game menu that gives you quick access to all the necessary modes.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this monitor as it offers everything you could want from a gaming monitor. You're getting excellent colors, great performance, and it comes in far less than its retail price. So if you've been looking for a new monitor, be sure to grab this one while you can.