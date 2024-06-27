LG Display is one of the most impactful pioneers of consumer OLEDs, bringing unmatched picture contrast to the masses with some of the first TVs equipped with the technology. In the monitor scene, LG is also known for some of the most premium options for both gamers and content creators. Just last year, the company released its first OLED gaming monitor, and now LG is ready to take it one step further with its new 32-inch 4K OLED, with a name that rolls right off the tongue: the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE.

Although we have many more OLEDs to choose from nowadays, it’s always intriguing to see what one of the original players has been cooking up. The LG 32GS95UE is the company’s latest and greatest, and it’s clearly priced to be an entire step up over its first attempt. In fact, its MSRP is even higher than all of its direct competitors, so LG needs some pretty good reasons to justify its asking price.

Let's also keep in mind that not all OLEDs are equal. LG is using what is traditionally considered “older” OLED tech, using W-OLED instead of QD-OLED. Currently, most competing OLED monitors make use of the latter. But given LG’s track record, sticking to W-OLED makes some sense: it’s the company’s battle-tested tech which it’s nurtured and improved over the years. To this day, W-OLED is still adorned on their highest-end TVs, and there are enthusiasts who still swear that its picture quality exceeds that of QD-OLED. But can the 32GS95UE inspire this same sentiment in the field of computer monitors today?

About this review: The monitor tested in this review was loaned to us by LG. The company had no involvement in the contents of this review. Testing was conducted on firmware version 3.04.

Decent built-in monitor speakers

Great HDR white brightness and relaxed ABL

Ultra-smooth 480 Hz with tolerable 1080p upscaling Cons Subpar HDR color luminance

Screen vignetting cannot be disabled

Price, specs, and availability

The LG 32GS95UE is unique, as it’s currently the first and only 4K 32-inch W-OLED monitor among several QD-OLEDs — at least for a few more months. In the US, the 32GS95UE can be had for $1399, and it’s currently the most expensive 4K 32-inch OLED on the market here. But like many of LG’s monitors, you can expect to see some pretty hefty discounts from time to time.

LG tries to set itself apart with two key features: a “Dual Mode” button that switches the display from 240 Hz at 4K, into a 480 Hz at 1080p mode; and “Pixel Sound,” created by front-facing speakers that emit from within the panel itself.

LG also offers a two-year warranty for parts and labor, but does not officially state if it covers burn-in, which is our primary concern.

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE Resolution 3840×2160 Refresh Rate 240 Hz (4K); 480 Hz (1080p) Screen Size 31.46" Ports 2x HDMI 2.1; 1x DisplayPort 1.4; 2x USB-A 3.1 (downstream); 1x USB-B 3.1 (upstream) Display Technology W-OLED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Matte Screen Brightness 275 nits (SDR); 1300 nits (HDR) Dimensions 28.1"×24.7"×11.0" (With Stand); 28.1"×16.2"×2.6" (Without Stand) Weight 19.8 lbs (With Stand); 12.3 lbs (Without Stand) Mounting Options VESA 100 x 100 mm HDR DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400 Variable Refresh NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible; AMD FreeSync Premium Pro; 48–240 Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Tilt -10–15° Swivel -15–15° Pivot Yes PIP/PBP Yes KVM No Price $1,400 Speakers 2x 10W ("Pixel Sound") Expand

Ports and connectivity

Just the basics

The LG 32GS95UE is pretty barebones when it comes to available ports. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4a, lacking the higher throughput of DisplayPort 2.1. This means that the monitor will require Display Stream Compression (DSC) to drive it at the maximum resolution and refresh rate. But even when using HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120 Hz, the monitor will still engage DSC even though it doesn’t require it.

Besides the video ports, the monitor also provides two USB-A 3.0 for peripherals, and one USB-B for software control and firmware updates. It’s pretty disappointing not to see any Type-C ports on a monitor in this price range, which would be much more useful since they could also be used for power delivery in addition to display connection. There is also no physical KVM switch, but LG does offer a software solution that works over your local network.

As a side note, this monitor comes with an external power supply, making its cable management more bulky on a desk. Many other recent monitors I’ve tested have the power supply built into the panel housing, so I’m going to have to ding LG for the mild inconvenience.

Design and impressions

One of the best-looking and pragmatic gaming monitors

At first glance, the LG 32GS95UE does not seem to have the appearance of a gaming monitor at all. From its base and stand, up to its monitor housing, it’s all more subdued than your usual gamer aesthetic. It's very much to my taste, as the minimalist design is one of my favorite aspects of this monitor.

The bezels are mostly symmetrical and lack any obtrusive branding. The base “feet” take up very little horizontal room, and despite being plastic, the monitor has an almost metallic look to it. On the rear, there is some subtle “UltraGear” branding on the stand and an illuminable logo on the top monitor housing. There are also active fans within the monitor, but from my testing I’ve never heard them.

The 32GS95UE in portrait orientation.

For ergonomics, the 32GS95UE is also quite versatile: it has a large height adjustment range, the usual tilt & swivel, and can even be pivoted to full portrait orientation. Just to note for those with a shallow desk, the front of the panel does protrude about 7 inches from the very back of the base.

Pragmatics also extend to the screen coating used for this monitor as well. The 32GS95UE comes with a matte finish, which diffuses incident reflections over the surface of the screen. This comes at the cost of adding a slight texture to solid white surfaces on the screen, which makes the coating a strong point of contention among display enthusiasts. Conversely, a glossy coating would have an unfiltered appearance at the risk of more intrusive reflections.

The matte coating of the 32GS95UE.

Many will swear by glossy coatings for pure screen quality when in-room lighting can be controlled. But if you primarily use your PC during the day, or with the lights turned on, then a matte effect can present a cleaner picture, especially with the improved coating on the LG 32GS95UE.

The coating on the 32GS95UE is the cleanest matte finish I’ve seen on a computer monitor

In my experience, the coating on the 32GS95UE is the cleanest matte finish I’ve seen on a computer monitor. The texture is much less severe than your typical matte finish, and from my usage it’s been mostly imperceptible. The grain becomes less prominent the greater your distance from the monitor, and the larger 32-inch size typically places it at a distance where it shouldn’t be a problem. In my setup, my eyeballs are about 30 inches from the front of the screen. If you peep forward, it’s definitely there, so, just — don’t.