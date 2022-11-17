The LG 34WQ650-W is the perfect ultrawide monitor for all your entertainment needs and is now discounted to $246.99.

Over the past few years, ultrawide monitors have become quite popular, offering more screen real estate in a tighter package. With LG's 34WQ650-W, you get 34-inches of screen to work with, spanning a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, with a monitor stand that tilts and is also height adjustable. Normally, this monitor would cost you $399.99, but for a limited time, during an early Black Friday deal, it's being discounted by $153, bringing it down to just $246.99.

The 34WQ650-W has a 1080p IPS panel that offers a resolution of 2560 x 1080 and supports AMD's FreeSync technology. The monitor's color gamut type is sRGB 99% and also supports HDR 10 and DisplayHDR 400. As far as connections, the monitor has an HDMI port, USB-C, DisplayPort, and a headphone jack. In addition, it also has dual speakers built-in, meaning you won't need any additional speakers if you're doing some light listening.

For the most part, this monitor should be pretty good for basic use and even some gaming. Of course, there will be better options, but for the current price, this is a solid option that shouldn't disappoint. You can purchase the monitor using the link above, but remember that the deal is for a limited time, so if you see a different price, it is most likely out of stock or the promotion for the item has ended. If the LG 34WQ650-W isn't to your liking, or if you're looking for something a bit different, you can always check out more options that can be found in our computer deals for Black Friday.