Having a ton of screen real estate can be a true blessing when you're trying to get lots of work done or even take in more of the action of your favorite game. Of course, it doesn't hurt to also have great colors and performance numbers too. This LG ultrawide monitor really delivers on all fronts with its large 34-inch 21:9 screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. And while it typically comes priced at $1,300, it can now be had for much less, with a stellar discount from Best Buy that slashes $500 off for a limited time.

What's great about LG's UltraGear 34-inch monitor?

As you can tell, this LG UltraGear looks absolutely stunning and even offers customizable RGB lighting on the rear just in case you need to add a little flair to your desk setup. But most importantly, it doesn't lack where it counts, thanks to a large 34-inch curved OLED screen that has a 21:9 aspect ratio. Now, size isn't everything, and the LG monitor also provides excellent color reproduction as well, with colors that pop with vibrancy and black levels that go unmatched with its VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

In addition to the above, the screen has 800R curve that provides a more immersive viewing experience, and as mentioned before, also manages to deliver excellent performance numbers with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The monitor also offers support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium technology to provide the smoothest gaming possible. And if all of that wasn't enough, you can also get fantastic audio with support for DTS Headphone:X.

Connectivity is pretty good too, with an HDMI 2.1 port and DisplayPort 1.4. Perhaps most importantly is that LG provides a two-year warranty for this monitor should anything go wrong. Overall, this is an absolute beast of a monitor for a pretty good price. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale because the $500 discount is fantastic. Or if you're still on the fence, you can also check out some great gaming monitors while you're at it.