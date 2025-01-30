LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $800 $1300 Save $500 $800 at Amazon

A monitor is one upgrade that can make a huge difference to your current PC setup. And while there are lots of different things to consider if you're looking to upgrade, we think this one from LG gets a lot of things right, especially if you're looking for a monitor that can handle some gaming.

Not only do you get a large 34-inch screen, but you also get fantastic colors and black levels thanks to the OLED panel. Furthermore, this model doesn't slouch when it comes to performance. And while it's typically priced at around $1,300, it can now be had for far less, at $800.

What's great about this LG 34-inch Ultragear OLED curved gaming monitor?

This monitor really delivers when it comes to looks and performance. As stated before, you get a large 34-inch curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, and 0.03ms response time. You also get plenty of room thanks to the screen's 21:9 aspect ratio.

The colors are vibrant, along with excellent black levels. And the monitor even has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. And those that play fast-paced games will be happy to know that you'll get the best results possible with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

When it comes to connectivity, you get the usual suspects with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. But it also has nice perks like support for DTS Headphone:X. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, especially at this newly discounted price. Of course, if you're still on the fence, these are some other great monitors that we'd recommend.