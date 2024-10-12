LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 UltraGear Curved QHD $329 $749 Save $420 A fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor that offers great performance and visuals that look good. You can grab this monitor for $420 off its original retail price right now. $329 at Walmart

If you're looking to level up your gaming setup, this LG UltraGear monitor is going to be a good way to go. Not only does it provide 34 inches of screen real estate, but it also has the performance numbers as well thanks to its quick refresh rate and response time. This LG UltraGear monitor usually comes priced at a whopping $749, but it can now be had for much less, with a rare discount from Walmart that drops the price down by $420, coming in at just $329 for a limited time.

What's great about LG's 24-inch UltraGear gaming monitor?

Let's get all the important specifications out of the way, so you can get a rough idea if this monitor is really for you. As mentioned before, this monitor features a 34-inch curved IPS 1440p panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz and refresh rate of 1ms. The monitor also has the ability to overlock its refresh rate, which can bump it up to 160Hz when needed.

Furthermore, the monitor also offers support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync technology to provide the best image quality possible, even when playing fast-paced games. When it comes to connectivity, you get two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A, and one USB-B port. LG also packs in some unique features that can really enhance the viewing experience, like its Black Stabilizer, which makes it easier to see things that may be hiding in darker areas of the screen.

The monitor also offers tilt and height adjustment, while also being compatible with VESA mounts. In addition to all of the above, the reviews are pretty solid for this model, with lots of praise for the visual quality that it provides. If you need a 1440p monitor for gaming, then we think this is a solid option, especially at its newly reduced price. Or if you're still on the fence, you can also check out some other ultrawide monitor recommendations.