LG 34GP950G-B gaming monitor $699 $1300 Save $601 A fantastic curved gaming monitor that comes in at a staggering 34 inches with a 144Hz refresh and 1ms response time. You also get tilt and height adjustment, and it now comes priced at $699 for a limited time. $699 at Amazon

If you want the best visuals possible, then gaming monitors are the way to go. While most offer a slick look, the real value with these models comes with their performance numbers, offering blistering fast refresh rates and response times. Of course, these perks come at a cost, with gaming monitors often costing quite a bit.

But if you're lucky enough to buy one when its on sale, you can often save hundreds on a fantastic product. With that said, we've uncovered a great deal on this LG 34-inch curved gaming monitor that knocks 46% off its retail price, dropping it down to just $699, which is its lowest price ever.

What's great about the LG 34GP950G-B gaming monitor?

This gaming monitor looks good with its sleek design and borderless design, while also offering plenty of screen real estate, coming in at 34 inches. In addition to the large space, you get an immersive experience thanks to the monitor's curve and impressive performance numbers like a 144Hz native refresh rate, with overclocking to 180Hz, and a 1ms response time.

When it comes to colors, you get VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut. The monitor also supports Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate for the best possible gaming experience and you're also going to get added controls like Crosshair, Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync. The attention to detail also extends past the performance of the monitor, with ample height and tilt adjustments, along with customizable LEDs on the rear.

Furthermore, you get excellent connectivity here with DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB. Overall, this is just one of those monitors that provides an amazing experience and, at its current price, it's great value. So if you've been in the market for a new monitor and need something that's going to check all the boxes, this one is going to be the one for you.