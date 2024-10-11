Prime exclusive discount LG UltraGear 39GS95QE gaming monitor $804 $1500 Save $696 A large OLED gaming monitor that's now 46% off for a limited time. $804 at Amazon

It can be tough choosing a monitor, especially when there are just so many different options out there. For most, price is going to be a huge concern, so it's really about finding that sweet spot with a monitor that delivers big on features but is still easy on the wallet. With that said, we think this LG monitor is a pretty good choice, featuring pretty much everything you'd need, like a beautiful OLED display, large size, excellent performance numbers, and much more.

Perhaps best of all, it's now down to its lowest price, with a discount that knocks 46% off its original retail price of $1,500. So if you're an Amazon Prime member, and you've been interested in picking up a new monitor and want to save a lot, consider grabbing this LG monitor for just $804. This discount won't be around for long so get it while you can.

What's great about the LG Ultragear 39GS95QE monitor?

This LG monitor is the complete package. Not only are you getting a massive display size coming in at 39 inches, but you're also getting great performance numbers as well, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. In addition, you're getting vibrant colors and fantastic black levels thanks to DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

In addition, the monitor features a 800R curve that makes content more immersive, along with support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology to keep screen tearing and artifacts at a minimum. You'll also get additional perks like tilt, pivot and height adjustments. And when it comes to connectivity, you'll have the option of HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor. It delivers everything that you'd want and comes in at a price that's well below retail. So if this all sounds like something that'd be perfect for your setup, it's going to be a good time to shop. Or if you're still on the fence, you can also check out these OLED monitor recommendations.