LG 45GR65DC-B $550 $700 Save $150 A fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor with a massive curved 45-inch panel, 200Hz refresh rate, and now just priced at $549.99 for a limited time. $550 at Amazon

Ultrawide monitors are essential if you're someone that needs a lot of screen real estate. While there a lot of options out there, they can be expensive, often costing over a $1000. While you're certaintly going to get a lot of value from an ultrawide monitor, it's always better to find one on sale whenever possible.

With that said, we've found a great deal on a model that delivers when it comes to features and performance. For a limited time, you can score this LG 45-inch utrawide monitor for 21% off, dropping the price down to $549.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for this monitor, so if you're in the market, better grab it while you can.

What's great about LG's ultrawide monitor?

There are a lot of of ultrawide monitors on the market, but if youre looking for one that can really do it all, then this LG ultrawide monitor is going to be for you. You get plenty of screen real estate thanks to its massive size, but you also get the fantastic 32:9 apsect ratio that will allow you to spilt the monitor screen in two, making it perfect for side by side viewing.

Of course, you're going to also get vibrant colors and great contast thanks to support for VESA DisplayHDR 600 with DCI-P3 95%. The monitor also has a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which is fantastic for gaming, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro will take things to another level, minimzing tears during your gaming sessions.

While this monitor is perfect for a computer, it can also be hooked up to a variety of different devices thanks to its two HDMI ports. You'll also have PiP access, allowing users to watch two sources at once. When it comes to connectivity, the monitor also has an audio jack that supports DTS HP:X, which provides phenomenal spatial audio when using headphones.

Overall, you're getting a really good monitor for a fantastic price. While it normally costs $699.99, you can now score a hefty 21% discount that drops the price to just $549.99 for a limited time. This is an absolute steal if you're looking for an ultrawide monitor that delivers when it comes to performance and features. Just be sure to grab it while you still can.