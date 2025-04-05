LG 45GR65DC-B $550 $700 Save $150 This is the monitor to buy if you're looking to get a featured-packed ultrawide on a budget. Right now, you can save with this deal that drops it down to just $550. $550 at Amazon

If you're looking to get the most from your monitor, going with an ultrawide is going to be a great option. Of course, the only problem is that most ultrawide monitors are pretty expensive. Luckily, this one from LG is now seeing a heavy discount that brings it down to just $550. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, so it's a great time to pick one up.

What makes this LG ultrawide monitor great?

It's really going to be a combination of things when it comes to this LG QHD monitor, but the first thing that's going to pop out at you is the large 45-inch screen. This panel not only delivers in size, but it also packs impressive colors and contrast as well, with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and a DCI-P3 95% color gamut.

In addition to the above, you're also looking at excellent performance numbers as well, with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Furthermore, you also get support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which will improve visuals during gaming by reducing tearing and graphical artifacts.

Plus, the monitor also has a 1500R curve, which brings a more immersive feel. As far as other features go, the monitor supports PiP and PbP, making it easy to put two different sources on screen at the same time. You also get excellent connectivity with two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. You also get two USB-A and one USB-B connector as well.

For the most part, this monitor offers tons of value at its current price of $550. So if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor and want to grab something that won't break the bank but still deliver when it comes to the experience, check this LG monitor out.