LG's 48" Class A2 Series TV is now on sale, knocking 50% off its original retail price, bringing it down to just $650 for a limited time. LG's known for producing some of the best TVs on the market right now, and although its Class A2 Series is its more affordable lineup, the TVs still manage to pack a lot of features and offer vibrant colors.

What's great about the LG Class A2 Series TVs?

If you've ever shopped for a TV before, you'll probably understand that the main concern is going to be whether it provides a great picture. Over the past five years, TVs have come a long way, and now it's possible to get excellent quality for not a lot of money. While there are a lot of different technologies when it comes to producing an image on a TV, one of the more premier options is going to be OLED. OLED TVs produce vibrant colors and also offer exceptional contrast.

Although the LG Class A2 Series TV comes in at an affordable price, you're still going to get a high-quality picture with vibrant and punchy colors, and deep black levels. Naturally, the panel can't do all the work, and LG makes use of its α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which gives the TV the ability to process images and sounds coming into the TV and outputting to something that looks aesthetically pleasing. In addition, the TV also features AI Picture Pro 4K, giving it the ability to upscale older content, so it looks even better than you remember.

This LG TV runs webOS 22 out of the box, giving you a seamless menu system with easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Furthermore, you can navigate the menus with ease using LG's Magic Remote, which supports point and voice controls. If you're someone who loves to play games, there's access to cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and the TV also has a Game Optimizer mode.

As stated before, this TV offers a lot of value if you're trying to move up to an OLED. The panel is great, offering great colors, there are plenty of features, and best of all, right now, it's priced at $650. So if you've been looking to buy a new TV, this option is going to great ojn the eyes and easy on the wallet.