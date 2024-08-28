Save $750 LG Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $750 $1500 Save $750 An affordable OLED TV that's perfect for your living room. Not only does it offer excellent colors and deep black levels, but it also delivers a when it comes to gaming too. You can now get this TV for 50% off for a limited time. $750 at Best Buy

You really can't go wrong with an OLED TV. The technology is simply unmatched when it comes to its vibrant colors and deep black levels. Of course, if you're not looking to spend a lot, you might think that an OLED TV is outside of your budget. However, we've found a promotion so good on an LG OLED TV that it's going to be one of those deals that you're not going to want to pass up.

For a limited time, you're going to be able to save 50% on this 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K webOS smart TV from Best Buy. It normally comes priced at $1500, but with the recent discount, it's dropped to an incredible price of just $749.99. You won't find a better deal on an OLED TV, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this LG Class B4 Series OLED 4K webOS smart TV?

LG is known as one of the display manufacturers in the industry. So, as you might expect, it has a pretty good reputation when it comes to its TVs. While the LG Class B4 series might be its budget line, you're still getting plenty to love here with vibrant colors that pop off the screen and deep black levels that really accentuate the total visual experience.

And if you're not someone that's really into TVs and just wants a great picture right out of the box, LG's got you covered with its α8 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro that can select the ideal settings for the type of content you're watching. Of course, the TV offers support for the latest technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, ensuring that you'll be getting the best visual and audio experience when watching your favorite movies.

For those that want to play games, the 48-inch display with support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium technology will be able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it from console to PC. Of course, access your favorite streaming services seamlessly thanks to the TV's webOS system that's always evolving, with LG promising up to five years of support and updates.

This really is a bargain for what you're getting. And if you ever thought an OLED TV was out of reach, this deal puts it within grasp, so long as you're willing to purchase it while it's still on sale. There are no special coupons to clip here, just pop into your shopping cart and save. So get it while you can because this deal won't last.