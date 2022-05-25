LG has a new 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, and one with DisplayHDR 1000

LG has announced three new UltraGear monitors aimed at the gaming market, including its first-ever OLED gaming monitor, the UltraGear 48GQ900. Along with that, there are two more reasonable-sized IPS monitors with higher refresh rates and more advanced HDR support. This will be launching in Japan this month, with other markets such as North America and Europe getting soon after.

All of these monitors support at least 120Hz refresh rates as well as variable refresh rate (VRR), plus they include HDMI 2.1. That means they can support up to 4K resolution at 120Hz over HDMI (except for the 32GQ850 model, which has a Quad HD panel).

LG UltraGear 48GQ900

Starting with the beast, the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 is what’s often called a big format gaming display, or BFGD. It’s a 48-inch (47.5-inch, technically) display and it’s using an OLED panel, which is a first for LG. It comes in 4K resolution and it covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color space, so everything should look fantastic on it. LG is also using an anti-reflection coating so you can always see the display clearly without distractions.

LG claims the UltraGear 48GQ900 supports HDR10, but there’s no VESA DisplayHDR certification, which means that while it can interpret HDR data, it might not be bright enough to provide the best HDR experience.

Because it’s a gaming monitor, of course it also comes with a 120Hz standard refresh rate, though you can overclock it up to 138Hz, too. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible. One of the big benefits of OLED panels is that they have very fast response times of 0.1ms, making it ideal for games where split-second reactions are important.

For sound, the UltraGear 48GQ900 comes with a pair of 20W speakers. That should be very loud, but then again, this is a display that’s meant to be sitting a few feet away from you, so it makes sense that you’d want room-filling audio.

Finally, in terms of ports, it comes with three HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort, and three USB ports (one upstream, two downstream) for peripherals. It also has a 4-pole headphone jack for connecting headsets, so you can hear to your game and chat with people online. The TV also supports DTS Headphone:X to provide a more immersive audio experience when using headphones.

LG UltraGear 32GQ950 and 32GQ850

If you’re interested in a more conventional monitor, the LG UltraGear 32GQ950 and 32GQ850 were also announced today. They’re both 32-inch (31.5-inch, for the sake of accuracy) panels, but there are quite a few differences.

The UltraGear 32GQ950 is the more high-end option, coming in at 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, overclockable up to 160Hz. The 32GQ850 model has Quad HD resolution instead, but it does have the highest refresh rate of the lineup – 240Hz standard, or 260Hz with overclocking. Both monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and are Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, but the 32GQ850 is also certified for VESA Adaptive Sync.

While both monitors support HDR, the 32GQ950 is certified for DisplayHDR 1000 – one of the highest ratings available – and the 32GQ850 sticks to the more common DisplayHDR 600. Both should offer a great HDR experience, to be clear, but the former will obviously be better. Both displays also cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, so colors should still look great.

The stand for the two monitors includes height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, but swiveling doesn’t seem to be supported. Neither of the monitors includes speakers, either.

For ports, both of them come with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, one DisplayPort, a USB hub with two ports, and a 4-pole headphone jack with DTS Headphone:X support.

As mentioned above, the new laptops should roll out over the coming weeks and months, but they’re launching first in Japan. We’ll have to wait to hear more about a release in the United States. LG also mentioned a gaming mouse and mouse pad are coming soon, but didn’t share much beyond that. The company has yet to share more details on the UltraGear gaming laptop it announced at CES, though.

