LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B $897 $1500 Save $603 This is a fantastic 48-inch monitor that offers incredible colors, excellent contrast and comes priced well below its MSRP. $897 at Amazon

There are lots of options for gaming monitors, but if you're looking for something larger, the selection of quality monitors gets a bit narrower. Luckily, there are a few manufacturers out there that provide some excellent large gaming monitor options, and LG's 48GQ900-B is going to be one of them. While this monitor has an eye watering MSRP of $1,500, it's now available with a hefty discount, dropping it down to $897. If that wasn't enough of a discount, you can get a little more shaved off the price if you're an Amazon Prime member, as it will come down to $852. Just make sure you purchase it directly from Amazon.com and not a third party seller in order to get the promotional price.

What's great about the LG 48GQ900-B gaming monitor?

If you're looking for a large monitor, this is going to be it. The LG 48GQ900-B comes in at 48-inches, and since its OLED, you're going to get incredible colors that just pop, paired with exceptional contrast. In addition, the monitor has a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.1ms (GtG) response time, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate which can be overclocked to 138Hz.

Despite its large size it features a sleek design, and also has accent lighting on the rear that can really enhance the mood when playing games or watching movies. Since this is a monitor and not a TV, it has an anti-glare coating, which is great if you're planning on using this in brighter environments. It also has plenty of connectivity options like DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, optical digital out, USB 3.0 ports and more.

Why buy LG's 48GQ900-B gaming monitor?

While many have opted for one of the best TVs on the market, the LG C2, and used it as a monitor, the LG 48GQ900-B is the real deal, giving you monitor with proper monitor functions. In addition to the hardware, the monitor is equipped with excellent software that will allow you to customize the experience for your needs. Why should you buy it now? Well, the price is incredible and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it even cheaper. But be quick, as this deal won't last long, and if you happen to miss it, be certain to check out other great Memorial weekend deals.