LG UltraGear UHD Gaming Monitor $846 $1300 Save $454 A monster-sized monitor that offers an immersive experience thanks to its curved panel. In addition to great colors and contrast, you also get excellent performance thanks to the 240hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This is a great monitor for gaming and comes in at an all-time low, costing $846 for a limited time. $846 at Amazon

There are a lot of great ultrawide monitor options, but if you're looking for something that's going to be able to perform and not break the bank, this is the monitor for you. There's a lot to like about the LG 49-inch UltraGear curved gaming monitor, with its expansive panel that produces wonderful colors and contrast, to the impressive performance numbers like its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

While this monitor typically costs $1299.99, we're now seeing a phenomenal deal that drops the price by $454, bringing it down to just $846 for a limited time. Although the price isn't cheap, it's a great deal for a lot of monitor.

As far as what this monitor offers, you're getting the aforementioned 49-inch ultrawide display with a resolution of 5120x1440 pixels. The panel has a 1000R curvature, offering a more immersive experience and lowering eye fatigue when in use. The monitor also has a lightning quick response time with 1ms and a refresh rate that can max out at 240Hz. It also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce graphical tearing when playing games.

Overall, you're getting a monitor with a sleek and beautiful design that can also perform extremely well. There are tons of optimizations for gaming, a menu system that's intuitive, and you can get a sweet discount on it that drops it down to just $846. So if you've been thinking about purchasing an ultrawide monitor, this is the one to go for. Just be sure to grab it while this deal is still live.