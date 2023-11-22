LG UltraGear 49-inch Monitor (49GR85DC-B) $796 $1300 Save $504 This massive ultrawide LG gaming monitor is now 39% off for a limited time, knocking it down to its lowest price ever. The monitor offers a massive screen real estate at 49 inches and also delivers a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and so much more. $796 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great ultrawide monitors on the market, but if you're looking for one that's affordable, but can also handle anything you throw at it, this LG 49-inch UltraGear monitor is going to be it. During Black Friday, you can score this monster monitor for 39% off, bringing the price down to its lowest ever, coming in at $796.

What's great about LG's 49-inch UltraGear monitor?

The monitor comes with plenty of screen real estate thanks to its 49-inch ultrawide panel with a resolution of 5120x1440 pixels. In addition, you're getting excellent colors and contrast with support DisplayHDR 1000. Furthermore, the monitor offers an immersive experience thanks to its 1000R curvature, while also reducing eye fatigue.

Perhaps most surprising is that the monitor delivers when it comes to performance with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, paired with an impressive response time of 1ms. Those that love games will be happy to know that the monitor also offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce graphical tearing.

Perhaps one of the monitor's more unique aspects is support for DTS Headphone:X, which provides a "cinematic audio experience" when using headphones. Overall, this is a very good monitor that looks good and performs great. While it typically costs $1299.99, it can now be had for less than $800 for a limited time. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still one sale.

You can now purchase it at Amazon and Best Buy. While Amazon is going to offer the best deal, you're not far off if you go with Best Buy. Both retailers are offering impressive financing promotions, along with extended return policies.