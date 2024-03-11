Key Takeaways LG's new OLED gaming monitors offer advanced features like 3440 x 1440 resolution, curved design, and 240Hz refresh rate for immersive gameplay.

Is your gaming rig looking a little bare? Perhaps need something a little extra to give it that extra edge? If so, you might be interested in what LG has to offer. The company has announced that it has four gaming monitors ready for preorder now, and they all sport an OLED screen for the ultimate experience.

LG's new range of OLED gaming monitors

Image Credit: LG

Three of the four monitors in this new range are very similar to one another, with the main difference being the screen size. All of them come with an OLED screen, which makes them a great pick if you want an advanced gaming monitor for your gaming rig.

All of them come with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a curved form factor to help immerse you in the game. Each model sports a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03 response time, and has a "virtually borderless design" to keep the monitor out of the way of the action. Each one is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies, and each also comes with a built-in FPS counter so you can keep tabs on how your games are performing.

You can get this model in either 34-inch, 39-inch, or 45-inch models. Both the 34 and 39-inch screens are expected to ship in March 2024, while the 45-inch will need a little more time before it ships in April 2024.

45'' UltraGear™ OLED 800R Curved Gaming Monitor - 45" WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (800R) OLED Display

- VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 with up to 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut expression

- 240Hz Refresh Rate & 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible & AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

- 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design & Tilt, Height, Swivel Adjustable Stand

- Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, FPS Counter $1699.99 at LG

39'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - 39" WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (800R) OLED Display

- VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 with up to 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut expression

- 240Hz Refresh Rate & 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible & AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

- 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design & Tilt, Height, Swivel Adjustable Stand

- Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, FPS Counter $1499.99 at LG

34'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - 34" WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (800R) OLED Display

- VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 with up to 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut expression

- 240Hz Refresh Rate & 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible & AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

- 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design & Tilt, Height, Swivel Adjustable Stand

- Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, FPS Counter $1299.99 at LG

LG's new 32-inch Dual Mode gaming monitor

Image Credit: LG

The fourth and final entry to the range is a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor. It shares similar traits to its siblings above, with an OLED screen, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, a 0.03and a virtually borderless design. However, it has a bumped-up 3840 x 2160 resolution, plus a unique feature called "Dual Mode":

The groundbreaking 32GS95UE is the World’s First VESA Certified Dual Mode gaming monitor. This newly introduced capability lets users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing. For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD at 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K at 240Hz.

As such, the 32-inch monitor comes in at a more expensive price point than the previous 34-inch model. However, if the Dual Mode sounds like something you'd use a lot, it might be worth the extra dollars.

If the 32-inch model has caught your eye, you'll unfortunately have to wait until April 2024 for it to ship out. However, it looks to strike a good balance between saving space on your desk and providing an advanced gaming monitor experience.