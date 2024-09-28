55-inch model LG C4 Smart TV $1069 $1497 Save $428 A great TV for a fantastic price. Right now, you can save 40% from Walmart on this 55-inch LG C4. $1069 at Walmart

If you're looking to get the best quality TV, you're going to want to go with OLED. OLED TVs produce colors and contrast that go pretty much unmatched, and LG is one of the industry leaders, producing some of the best displays you can buy in 2024. With that said, LG's C4 TV is going to be a great option if you're looking for something new. The C4 series is just slightly better than the previous C3 series, offering a slightly brighter display, and more vibrant colors. In addition, it bumps up to 144Hz when it comes to refresh rate, which is perfect if you're into playing games.

Related Best TVs in 2024 Finding the best TV for yourself can seem daunting but we're here to help. Here's a list of the best TVs you buy can right now in 2023.

Overall, this is a TV you won't regret having in your living room. The only problem is that it's often quite expensive, with a retail price that sits at $1,799.99. Luckily, you can now score a fantastic deal, which drops the price by 40%, falling to just $1,069 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen the 55-inch model, with both Best Buy and Amazon not even coming close to this promotional price from Walmart. So be sure to get it quick because these deals won't last long.

What's great about the LG C4 TV?

The LG C4 TV features 4K resolution, vibrant colors that pop, and deep black levels that provide a fantastic visual experience for movies, TVs, and even games. Furthermore, the TV also offers support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, along with a Filmmaker Mode to enjoy films as intended by the director. The software is also a big part of the experience as well, providing a smooth menu and seamless navigation using the included Magic Remote.

The TV also has a special processor that will help convert and upscale older content to make it look good in 2024. The TV even offers some nice perks, like being able to split the display in two in order to enjoy more content at one time. As mentioned before, the TV does have a pretty quick refresh rate that comes in at 144Hz, along with a response time of 0.1ms. This is great for gamers, and there's even support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium technology.

While this 55-inch TV is perfect for the living room or bedroom, it can also be a perfect fit if you're looking for a new monitor. Although there are some great monitors, none of them really come in at this size, which makes the LG C4 a bit unique. Not only does it offer great performance, but it also has excellent color reproduction. This is just one of those TV's that's a must-buy if you're looking to upgrade. But be quick, because this deal won't last long.