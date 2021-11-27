The LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV is down to $750 for Cyber Monday

TVs are one of the most popular purchases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we even have a dedicated Black Friday TV Deals roundup. Depending on your budget and needs, there’s a good TV to find for everyone. If you are looking for a larger TV and do not want to go for an Android TV or a Samsung TV, the 70-inch LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV is down to $750 on Best Buy for Cyber Monday, a good $450 off its $1,200 MSRP.

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV The LG NanoCell 75 series is a good TV range in the mid-range, delivering a TV that works for most people and most needs, even if it does not particularly excel in any one aspect. View at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV is a TV that is a jack of all, and master of none. Unlike several other TVs which can have a few strong defining features, the NanoCell 75 Series just about does most things to a good degree. You get wide viewing angles on this one, and low input lag for gaming. You also get LG’s WebOS software, which is actually pretty good for a smart TV and some may argue even better than Android.

The NanoCell 75 series does have a few drawbacks, like the lack of local dimming and low contrast (but not as bad on this 70-inch variant as it likely has a VA panel). Those drawbacks do hurt the TV at its $1,200 price, making it a tough sell at that level. But with this deal, you can pick one up for $750, making it easier to overlook the shortcomings as you get a pretty big TV that just works.

If you are looking for an excellent TV and do not mind spending the dollar, the Sony Bravia X90J 65-inch 4K LED Google TV is also on sale for $1,199, about $300 off its $1,500 price tag.