While the big focus is going to be on Amazon's Prime Day event for the next couple of days, Best Buy's also discounting thousands of popular products during its special sales event that will also take place from October 10 and 11. While we've looked through hundreds of great deals, this has to be one of the best 8K TV promotions out right now if you're a My Best Buy member.

My Best Buy Plus or Total members will be able to take advantage of a special discount that knocks a total of $1000 off the retail price. If you're not a member, you can sign up right now and start taking advantage of the perks like free shipping, an extended return policy, and more.

LG - 65" Class 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV $1500 $2500 Save $1000 A fantastic TV that's now discounted well below its retail price. For a limited time, My Best Buy members can save big, knocking an additional $700 off the newly discounted price. $1500 at Best Buy

What's great about the LG Class 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV?

Let's talk about the most important part of this TV first, which is that it has a resolution of 8K. While not the most common resolution of TVs out there, this is the best viewing experience right now from a TV. Of course, there isn't much 8K content out there, but the TV has the capability to smartly upscale your current content, so it looks good.

What contributes to this look is the TV's 65-inch QNED Mini-LED display panel that offers excellent colors and contrast. Thanks to the use of smaller LEDs, you get better illumination from the TV, which means more accurate colors and also deeper black levels. Naturally, this TV is the pinnacle of quality and therefore supports a variety of standards including Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

So whether you're looking to watch TV shows and movies, or just want to get a good gaming session in, this TV can really do it all. Of course, the starting price normally comes in at $2500, but if you're a My Best Buy member, you're going to save big, with a discount that drops the price by $1000. So just be sure to pick it up while the deal lasts to save.