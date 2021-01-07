LG announces new LG Gram 2021 notebooks at CES with 16:10 displays, 11th-gen Intel processors

The all-new LG Gram 2021 series of laptops has been officially announced. Continuing the super-light and ultra-slim design, the new update is said to bring in long battery life, improved performance thanks to the new 11th-gen Intel processors, as well as new 16:10 aspect ratio screens. The new LG Gram 2021 includes a total of five models – LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG Gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P), and LG Gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P).

LG Gram 2021: Specifications

Specification LG Gram 17

(17Z90P) LG Gram 16

(16Z90P) LG gram 14

(14Z90P) LG gram 16 2-in-1

(16T90P) LG gram 14 2-in-1

(14T90P) Dimensions & Weight 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

1.35 kgs 355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm

1.19 kgs 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm

0.99 kg 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm

1.48 kgs 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

1.25 kgs Display 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

DCI-P3 99%

16:10 aspect ratio 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

DCI-P3 99%

16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS

DCI-P3 99%

16:10 aspect ratio 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

16:10 aspect ratio Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor

11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor GPU Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD

Graphics RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots Battery & Charger 80Whr 80Whr 72Whr 80Whr 72Whr I/O 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Other Features Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0)

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0)

DTS X Ultra

LG says that the new ultraportable series now offers larger real-estate with the updated screen aspect ratio. The new displays also come with higher resolution and cover 99% (typical) of DCI-P3 color space, making them great for entertainment as well as work. The company has also reworked the keyboard and touchpad which are now said to be larger for a faster, easier typing experience.

All of the new models get the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processor options along with LPDDR4x memory and the new Intel Xe graphics. LG has also introduced the 2-in-1 form factor available with 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, allowing users the flexibility to transform the notebook using the 360-degree hinge, depending on their use cases.

The Gram series has been all about the super-lightweight design ever since the company introduced it in 2015. LG has launched a variety of variants over the years with a focus on producing a notebook that weighs less than a kilogram. The new 2021 models, however, are not really ‘lightweight.’ Apart from the standard 14-inch model, all the new notebooks under the new LG Gram series weigh over 1kg. This essentially means that only the LG Gram 14 14Z90P lives true to its name.

Pricing and Availability

As of now, LG hasn’t confirmed the pricing or the availability of the new Gram notebook series, but we are expecting the company to share this next week during the CES 2021 virtual showroom.