LG announces new LG Gram 2021 notebooks at CES with 16:10 displays, 11th-gen Intel processors
The all-new LG Gram 2021 series of laptops has been officially announced. Continuing the super-light and ultra-slim design, the new update is said to bring in long battery life, improved performance thanks to the new 11th-gen Intel processors, as well as new 16:10 aspect ratio screens. The new LG Gram 2021 includes a total of five models – LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG Gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P), and LG Gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P).
LG Gram 2021: Specifications
|Specification
|LG Gram 17
(17Z90P)
|LG Gram 16
(16Z90P)
|LG gram 14
(14Z90P)
|LG gram 16 2-in-1
(16T90P)
|LG gram 14 2-in-1
(14T90P)
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Other Features
LG says that the new ultraportable series now offers larger real-estate with the updated screen aspect ratio. The new displays also come with higher resolution and cover 99% (typical) of DCI-P3 color space, making them great for entertainment as well as work. The company has also reworked the keyboard and touchpad which are now said to be larger for a faster, easier typing experience.
All of the new models get the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processor options along with LPDDR4x memory and the new Intel Xe graphics. LG has also introduced the 2-in-1 form factor available with 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, allowing users the flexibility to transform the notebook using the 360-degree hinge, depending on their use cases.
The Gram series has been all about the super-lightweight design ever since the company introduced it in 2015. LG has launched a variety of variants over the years with a focus on producing a notebook that weighs less than a kilogram. The new 2021 models, however, are not really ‘lightweight.’ Apart from the standard 14-inch model, all the new notebooks under the new LG Gram series weigh over 1kg. This essentially means that only the LG Gram 14 14Z90P lives true to its name.
Pricing and Availability
As of now, LG hasn’t confirmed the pricing or the availability of the new Gram notebook series, but we are expecting the company to share this next week during the CES 2021 virtual showroom.