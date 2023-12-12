LG B3 series 4K OLED smart TV $1800 $2900 Save $1100 LG is a brand known for its high-quality TVs and the B3 series is no exception. That said, you can now grab this fantastic OLED TV for $1100 off for a limited time. $1800 at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV in 2023, chances are, you've seen just how many choices there are, with thousands of options at many different price points. With that said, the LG B3 series really delivers when it comes to image and audio quality, providing an experience that really leaves an impression.

Of course, this giant 77-inch TV usually doesn't come in cheap since as it has a retail price of $2899.99. But now, for a limited time, you can score a massive discount on this model, which now has a $1100 discount, dropping the price to just $1799.99. So if you've been looking to upgrade your TV or just need to buy a new one, this TV is going to be for you.

What's so great about the LG B3 series TVs?

Not only do you get a TV with a stunning design that looks great in any living room, but you also get excellent performance here too, with stunning colors, excellent black levels, and more. The TV is able to achieve excellent colors thanks to its use of 8.3 million self-lit pixels and its α7 AI Processor Gen6. The α7 AI Processor Gen6 not only makes things look good, but it also works to provide an unmatched audio experience as well.

While audio and video enhancements like Dolby Vision and Atmos are standard here, there's also a Filmmaker Mode that will allow you to enjoy content as intended by the director of the movie. You're also going to get excellent software features thanks to LG's webOS 23 operating system. The OS delivers a seamless experience that brings content to the forefront, making it easier to find what you're looking for.

Furthermore, users will game access to over 300 free TV channels, making it easy to find something to watch every day. Of course, you can also watch all your favorite TV shows and movies with easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more here, with the B series TV delivering on all fronts. But if you really want to get the greatest experience, you might want to check out some of the best TVs in 2023.