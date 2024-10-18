77-inch model LG Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $2000 $3500 Save $1500 A large OLED TV with all the perks you need. Get it now for $1,500 less in this limited-time deal. $2000 at Best Buy

If you've been looking to update your home theater setup, this 77-inch LG OLED smart TV is going to be the perfect way to go. Not only do you get a massive screen, but you're also getting excellent colors, along with fantastic software that makes it easy to navigate and watch all your favorite TV shows and movies. Furthermore, while this model usually comes with a retail price of $3,500, it can now be had with a fantastic discount that knocks $1,500 off for a limited time.

Related Best TVs in 2024 Finding the best TV for yourself can seem daunting but we're here to help. Here's a list of the best TVs you buy can right now in 2023.

What's great about LG's 77-inch smart TV?

Source: LG

Despite this TV being part of LG's budget line, you're still going to be getting a visual experience that knocks your socks off. Not only thanks to its large screen, but also because the colors and black levels are going to be fantastic.

LG makes it easy to enjoy the TV right out of the box, thanks to the brand's α8 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro that delivers the most optimal picture quality for all the content you love. And as you might expect, the TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well.

Now, this TV might not be made for gaming, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have the tech to handle it. Those that want to connect to a console or get their PC running on this massive screen will be happy to know that it does offer support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium technology.

And as stated before, the brand's webOS system is buttery smooth, offering an experience that makes it easy to navigate through menus, while also offering support for most streaming services. In addition, LG has promised up to five years of support.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong if you're looking to get a massive OLED TV on a budget. The limited-time deal offers a fantastic discount that knocks $1,500 off. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.