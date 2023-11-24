Black Friday is the time to add new tech to your setup, and if you're looking for a new monitor, you're not going to find much better than LG's lineup. LG makes excellent TVs and monitors, and for Black Friday, some of the company's very best offerings are down to all-time low prices, so if you're even thinking about getting a new monitor, you seriously need to check out the deals.

LG UltraGear 49-inch Dual Quad HD monitor

LG UltraGear 49-inch Monitor (49GR85DC-B) Lowest price ever! A huge screen, now cheaper than ever $780 $1300 Save $520 This beastly LG UltraGear monitor is like having two screens in one, and we mean that literally. It's as wide as two normal monitors, and it features sharp Dual Quad HD resolution and a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. The only way you can do better is by taking advantage of this Black Friday deal, which brings it to its lowest price ever. $780 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Ultrawide monitors are one thing, but the LG UltraGear 49-inch monitor is on a whole other level. This huge monitor has a "super ultra-wide" aspect ratio of 32:9, so it's basically like having two screens in one, with non bezel in the middle. In fact, it can act as two screens in one, with two different sources on screen at the same time.

I absolutely love this kind of ultrawide monitor and it's the one I'd buy for myself if I were in the United States. With Dual Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, this display is incredible for gaming, and even more so with DisplayHDR 1000 certification, so you can see your games look better than ever. But that huge screen is also amazing for produtivity. This limited-time deal brings it to just $780, which is absolutely insane for what you're getting here. This is a deal you absolutely don't want to miss.

LG UltraGear 34-inch Gaming monitor

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B Gaming Monitor Great for gamers Ultrawide gaming at a super low price $250 $400 Save $150 This LG UltraGear gaming monitor is a phenomenal choice if you want to experience your games in a more immersive way without spending a ton. This ultrawide 34-inch panel comes in Quad HD resolution, and at a measly $250, it's a complete bargain. $250 at Amazon

Want to go wide, but not quite that wide? LG has another UltraGear monitor that's perfect for gaming, and even more so for this on a smaller budget — but that doesn't mean it's not a fantastic monitor. This 21:9 monitor uses a VA panel and comes in Quad HD (3440x1440) resolution, plus it has a 160Hz refresh rate, so it offers an excellent gaming experience with deep blacks and faster response times compared to IPS panels. On top of that, it has great color reproduction, covering 99% of sRGB and it supports HDR10.

The best part of all, though, is the price. This Black Friday deal brings this excellent monitor down to just $250, which is not only the lowest price we've seen for it, but an absolute steal for something this good. You can't do much better at this price, so don't miss out.

LG UltraGear OLED 27-inch Monitor

LG UltraGear 27GR95QE OLED gaming Make your games look more vibrant than ever $780 $1000 Save $220 The LG UltraGear OLED 27 is a stunning gaming monitor with an OLED panel at Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It will make games and movies look absolutely fantastic, and with this deal bringing it down to $780, you absolutely should take advantage of it while you can. $780 at Amazon

If you're not in need of a giant screen but you still want the best gaming experience possible, then the LG UltraGear OLED 27 is another fantastic choice. It's a beautiful OLED display, meaning each pixel is its own source of light, and it brings games to life in a way you can't really find on any other kind of monitor. This is a sharp Quad HD panel with fast 240Hz refresh rate, and thanks to OLED, you also get lightning-fast response times, making it perfect for games that require split-second precision.

This isn't the first time we've seen this monitor at this price, but this is still an excellent deal for such a good display.

LG UltraGear 27-inch Nano IPS monitor

LG UltraGear 27GP850-B Affordable Quad HD Quad HD gaming and great viewing angles $280 $400 Save $120 A great affordable option if you don't want to go ultrawide, the LG UltraGear 27GP850-B is a QUad HD Nano IPS monitor with fast response times and G-Sync support, offering wider viewing angles than VA panels. At just $280, this monitor has never been cheaper, so this is a Black Friday deal you can't miss. $280 at Best Buy

Back on the more affordable side of things, LG also has the UltraGear 27GP850-B, another fantastic Quad HD monitor that delivers incredible value for money with this Black Friday deal. This is still a Quad HD 240Hz panel, but it uses Nano IPS technology, though LG still manages to offer a super-fast 1ms response time, so gaming is great on this screen. On top of that, this monitor has great viewing angles compared to a VA panel, and it even supports Nvidia G-Sync.

This all costs $400 normally, but Black Friday has brought it down to its lowest price ever, so you can get it for just $280 — but you'll have to act quick.

LG UltraFine 32-inch 4K monitor

LG UltraFine 32UP83A-W 4K for under $300 Super-sharp and with great colors $295 $400 Save $105 For office and at-home users, the LG UltraFine 32UP83A monitor provides a beautiful 4K display and 95% coverage of DCI-P3, making this a fantastic monitor for working, watching movies, and anything else. At $295, this is the cheapest it's ever been, and it's absolutely worth your money. $295 at Amazon

Not a gamer? LG also has you covered with the sleek LG UltraFine 32UP83A, a 32-inch monitor (more accurately, it's a 31.5-inch panel) with a super-sharp 4K panel, delivering crisp images that make it work for work and entertainment. It also comes with 95% coverage of DCI-P3, which means color reproduction is great on this screen, and it even supports HDR.

On top of that, the monitor has a nice set of connectivity features, including a USB-C port that allows video input and even power delivery. That means if you take advantage of a laptop deal for Black Friday, you can also charge that laptop by simply connecting it to this monitor — no extra power adapter needed.

The $400 MSRP for this monitor is already pretty good, but now that it's down to its lowest price ever, you really shouldn't wait to buy one.

LG 24-inch Full HD monitor

LG 24MP400-B Computer Monitor Under $100 An extra screen for such a low price $76 $100 Save $24 It won't blow you away with its quality, but the LG 24MP400 is a basic Full HD monitor with a nice IPS panel and a 75Hz refresh rate that works great for office or at-home use. $76 is a ridiculously low price for almost any monitor, and the cheapest we've seen for this model, so if you want a quick addition to your setup, don't miss out. $76 at Amazon

Finally, because not everyone has multiple hundreds of dollars to spend on Black Friday, the LG 24MP400 is the last great deal on this list. It's a relatively basic 24-inch Full HD monitor, but it does have a relatively modern and sleek design, and it has the benefit of offering a 75Hz refresh rate in an IPS panel, so things look that much smoother and you get great viewing angles. It even supports AMD FreeSync, so you could reasonably play some games on it, and Reader Mode reduces blue light emissions so it's easier on the eyes for reading.

The thing to keep in mind is that $76 is a super low price for basically any monitor, so to find this one that offers a completely solid experience for such a low price is a big deal. We've never seen this monitor so cheap, and we don't when it will happen again, so this is a great way to expand your setup.