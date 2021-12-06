LG will shut down its bootloader unlocking service on December 31

When LG officially announced its exit from the smartphone market earlier this year, it reassured LG smartphone users that it would continue to provide software updates for some devices. However, this software update commitment only applied to a few of LG’s recent smartphones. Users with older LG phones were left with no option but to install a custom ROM to get the latest Android releases on their devices. However, that option might not be available for long, as LG has now announced that it’s shutting down its bootloader unlock service next month.

A new notice from LG (via Liliputing) reveals that it plans to terminate the LG Mobile Developer website services on December 31 at 00:00 (KST, GMT +9). The notice states that following the termination, “all information provided on the website and issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available,” making it difficult for users to unlock the bootloader of their devices to install a custom ROM. The notice further states that all personal information collected to provide the services will be destroyed. However, LG might store some personal information for a fixed period of time if required by relevant laws and regulations.

If you own an LG phone and plan on prolonging its life with a custom ROM, you should go ahead and unlock its bootloader before LG terminates the service next month. In case you own an LG G8, G8S, G8X, or V50 ThinQ, you can use the unofficial universal bootloader unlock method to unlock your phone’s bootloader. Note that the unofficial method is a bit tricky and requires flashing via Qualcomm SoC’s Emergency Download Mode. It’s not meant for beginners, so you should make the most of LG’s official tool while it’s still available.

