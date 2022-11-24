LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD TV LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV $1197 $2500 Save $1303 LG's OLED TVs are a sight to see, especially when they're sized at 65 inches and have a 4K UHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The C1 is a Smart TV with Amazon's Alexa baked in, giving you full control over all streaming services with nothing more than your voice. It also makes for a great gaming TV thanks to NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium with HDMI 2.1. It's currently 52% off the regular $2,500 price, bringing the total down to just $1,197. $1,197 at Amazon

Every Black Friday there seems to be a TV deal that trumps all the rest, and I think we might have already found it. At least for those who want an enormous 65-inch screen that can handle equally as well movies and TV as it can gaming. To name a few of its shining features, the LG C1 Series OLED Smart TV has a 4K UHD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDMI 2.1.

These are some truly premium features and specs, and the regular price of $2,500 reflects its position as one of the best TVs out there. However, the price has been slashed down to just $1,197 during Black Friday at Amazon. That's a 52% discount. Hard to believe.

Why is this a great Black Friday deal?

Aside from the fact that Amazon has removed more than half the regular sticker price, the LG C1 Series Smart TV will set you up very nicely for years to come. That's especially true if you're a gamer who wants to connect a console or PC. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything silky smooth, and the inclusion of G-Sync and FreeSync Premium helps ensure you don't experience any screen tearing. This being a Smart TV, there are also a bunch of streaming services baked right in. You don't even need to find the remote thanks to Amazon's Alexa voice control.

The OLED panel is absolutely stunning (LG doesn't mess around with its displays), with HDR10 and Dolby Vision to take supported content to the next level. A built-in processor can tune visuals on the go to ensure you're getting the best picture possible, and there's even a Filmmaker mode that combines HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (for audio) to make it seem more like you're sitting in a theater. This TV can be mounted with a 300x300 VESA setup, or it can rest on a stand. If you've been waiting to get your hands on the TV you'll have for the foreseeable future, this is an insane deal that should be seriously considered.