LG C2 OLED evo 4K UHD TV $797 $1300 Save $503 The LG C2 OLED evo is one of the best Smart TVs you can buy right now. It offers incredible picture quality, and is packed with awesome features. It's also down to its lowest price yet for Black Friday. $797 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

The LG C2 has seen rave reviews over the past year, becoming one of the best TVs out there thanks to its excellent specifications and versatility. While the C2 is an excellent TV for media and gaming, it also doubles as a great monitor for PCs. If you're looking for a good-sized TV or large monitor this holiday season, the newly discounted C2 is going to be for you.

The LG C2 comes in at 42-inches and has beautiful OLED panel that produces wonderful colors that pop, and deep blacks that look incredible. The TV is powered by LG's α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that can automatically adjust your picture and sound settings to give you the best experience possible. Furthermore, it uses Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to improve colors when watching HDR content.

The LG C2 becomes your central media hub with webOS22, offering support for all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more. You can also use a variety of voice assistants to control your TV. So whether it's Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, the C2 has you covered.If you're a gamer, you'll be happy to know that the TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, has a Game Optimizer mode, and offers support for AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync, and Dolby Vision.

Furthermore, you can gain access to Nvidia's GeForce Now gaming streaming service directly from the unit. As mentioned before, the 42-inch model of the LG C2 has seen a recent discount, bringing it down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just a hair under $800 at Amazon. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, the retailer also has a great deal on the C2, with the price coming in at just $800.