If you were waiting for Black Friday to buy a new TV for your entertainment setup, then we may have found the best one to seal the deal for you. The LG C2 OLED is one of the best smart TVs you can buy in the US right now, and it's currently down to a starting price of just $900. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular TV, and it's easily the Black Friday TV deal to beat right now.

The $900 starting price is for the 42-inch variant which usually goes for $1,300. But this TV is available in sizes up to 83-inches, and all of them are discounted right now on Best Buy. The 55-inch model, for instance, can be had for just $1,300, which is $300 less than its usual price. You can also choose to splurge on the 83-inch model and save as much as $1,300 on your purchase.

The LG C2 OLED evo, in case you're wondering, is a stunning 4K OLED TV, offering incredible picture quality. It uses LG's next-gen OLED evo panel to deliver brighter visuals than most other OLEDs out there. It's also an excellent option for gamers as it packs all the essentials including four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 4K 120Hz panel with VRR, G-Sync, FreeSync, and more. It's a solid TV to pair with your next-gen consoles likes the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The LG C2 OLED is just one of the many 4K OLEDs that are discounted for Black Friday. We suggest you head over to our best Black Friday smart TV deals collection to explore other options.