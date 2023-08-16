LG C3 OLED 65-inch model $1997 $2600 Save $603 The LG C3 OLED TV is an excellent choice, offering vibrant and beautiful colors, while also packing incredible features. Right now, it's priced well below retail, which means you can now save $600 for a limited time. $1997 at Amazon

LG has a great reputation when it comes to TVs, making some of the best TVs on the market. This year's LG C3 OLED TVs have received rave reviews, offering vibrant colors, impressive contrast, great sound, and are packed with a wealth of useful and thoughtful features. In addition, you get a slick menu interface that's also super quick thanks to a new processor, and the TV is also quite versatile, making it the perfect TV for movies, TV shows, and gaming.

While it's only been on the market for a short time, we're now seeing great discounts on LG C3 OLED TVs, with the latest deal knocking $600 off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. Of course, there are many different sizes to choose from, but this 65-inch model is a great middle-ground, perfect for most living rooms. So if you've been looking to upgrade your TV and want to upgrade to OLED, this is going to be the TV for you.

What's great about LG's C3 OLED TVs?

If you've never experienced an OLED TV before, you're in for a treat. The LG C3 offers impressive colors, excellent contrast, and a sleek ultra slim design that will look good in any room. Furthermore, this TV also has a brightness booster, just in case you need an extra punch of brightness for those well-lit rooms.

While visuals and audio look and sound good, what sets this TV apart is its new processor, the α9 AI Processor Gen6. This processor not only allows the TV to deliver more refined colors and enhanced picture quality but also keeps interactions between the user and menu systems snappy. This is important when you're browsing menus or scrolling through your favorite streaming services.

Those that want to explore gaming on this TV will be happy to know that it does offer support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Overall, this is a fantastic TV, and can pretty much handle anything that you can throw at it. So, if you've been looking to get yourself a new TV, be sure to pick this one up while you can.