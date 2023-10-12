LG C3 OLED $907 $1197 Save $290 A great OLED TV that can also double as a monitor. It offers impressive colors and contrast, 120Hz refresh rate, and comes in priced at its lowest ever. $907 at Amazon

This is the TV you want if you're looking for vibrant colors, sleek design, and features that allow it to double as a gaming monitor. The LG C3 has become a fan-favorite in 2023 as the successor to one of the best TVs released in the past couple of years. The C3 not only features an impressive display but also comes with a Game Optimizer mode that provides users with plenty of controls over the TV's look and feel.

While this TV has been discounted before, this is the deepest discount we have seen in quite some time. For a limited time, you can score this TV for well under its retail price, coming in at just $907. The current promotion takes $290 off the retail price, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the LG C3?

The LG C3 looks good, sounds good, and looks sleek thanks to its "almost invisible bezel." The 42-inch TV is perfect for the bedroom, living room, or on your desk in the office. In addition to a fantastic OLED panel, the TV also features the a9 AI Processor Gen6, which also aids in providing a wonderful picture.

Similar to the external beauty of the TV, you also get inner beauty here as well with webOS 23. The new menu system provides easy navigation to all your favorite content and the Magic Remote lets you point and select the things you want to see. It's an experience you really have to feel to understand how different it is from a standard remote.

Now as mentioned before, gaming is a big part of this TV's DNA, and for good reasons. The TV not only supports a 120Hz refresh rate, but it also has a lightning quick 0.1ms response time. Furthermore, the TV also features the latest video technologies with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. So whether you're using this TV for movies or playing games, you're going to get a stellar experience.

If you're looking for something bigger, you can always opt for the larger sizes of the LG C3, coming in at 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches. But if the 42-inch model sounds like its right up your alley, be sure to grab it while you can. Because at this price, the deal won't last long. If you're a Amazon credit card holder, you can also get special financing that allows you to pay it off in 12 months.