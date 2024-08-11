65-inches at $1,000 off LG C4 Smart TV $1697 $2700 Save $1003 If you're looking for a great TV that can also be a fantastic monitor, then LG's C4 OLED series is going to be for you. Right now, you can score $1000 off for a limited time. $1697 at Amazon

There are a lot of great TVs on the market right now. And if you're looking to grab one that can double as your primary monitor, then the LG G4 series is going to be a fantastic option. Not only do you get impressive performance and excellent colors, the price has now been reduced by quite a bit, with this latest deal knocking $1,000 off.

Related Best TVs in 2024 Finding the best TV for yourself can seem daunting but we're here to help. Here's a list of the best TVs you buy can right now in 2023.

For a limited time, you can score this 65-inch LG C4 smart TV for an absolute steal at $1,670. While that price might not be that cheap, it's a great deal when compared to its original retail price. Of course, you'll want to be quick if you're looking to buy, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about LG's C4 smart TV?

LG has been an industry leader when it comes to TVs for quite some time. The brand utilizes some of the best technology that you can find on the market, which often results in fantastic TVs that go unmatched. In addition to amazing and vibrant colors, the C4 series also strives to deliver the most accurate colors that you'll find on a TV.

The C4 offers support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, while also employing a Filmmaker Mode for those that want to enjoy movies as the director intended. The TV's processor also provides a seamless menu experience, and can even split the display in two if you're looking to double your visual experience.

Those that want this for a monitor will be pleased to know that this year's models will up the refresh rate, now coming in at 144Hz and the TV also has a response time of 0.1ms. In addition, this model also offers support for Nvidia's G-Sync, along with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology for the most optimized experience with supported hardware.

Overall, this is just one of those TVs that really pushes the limits of what can be done. You get fantastic colors, excellent black levels, and performance that rival some top-end monitors. And coming in at 65 inches, you're going to be absolutely immersed in whatever you're watching. So if you've been looking for a new TV or monitor, grab this one while you can, because it's an absolute steal.