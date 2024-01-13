Key Takeaways LG has launched its most premium laptop yet, the LG Gram Pro, which features a thin, light, and beautiful design along with impressive specs such as a 2.8K OLED panel and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

LG is one of the biggest companies in the world, and it always goes all out for events like CES, Not just in terms of announcements but also in terms of flair when it comes to its booth. At CES 2024, there was plenty to admire on both of these fronts from LG, and I got to check out all of it.

The LG Gram Pro is the most premium LG laptop yet

Thin, light, and beautiful

I'll start with the real products from LG's showcase, specifically, the LG Gram lineup. LG refreshed most of its existing models from last year, including all the numbered versions and the LG Gram SuperSlim, though none of them features much new aside from Intel Core Ultra processors.

However, the LG Gram Style didn't get a refresh; instead, we have the Gram Pro. This is clearly meant to be LG's most premium product, and it shows. The LG Gram Pro lineup includes 16-inch and 17-inch clamshell models, as well as a 16-inch convertible, and they all look fantastic. They keep the iconic lightness of the Gram series, and they're as thin as the Gram SuperSlim, but they're much more premium. They now come with up to a 2.8K OLED panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and while they're still using magnesium in the build, this is the most premium I've ever seen a Gram laptop feel. It feels solid and smooth to the touch without the sort of flimsiness that can be found on some of LG's other laptops.

Regarding the 2-in-1 model, LG even told me that the team specifically tried to reduce the gap between the display and the base when used in tablet mode to prevent flexing on the display and make it feel more solid. From what I could see, that all paid off. These laptops feel great, and after LG lost a bit of its competitive edge with so many laptops being thin and light, these feel like they put the Gram series right up against other premium laptops on the market. I'm definitely looking forward to checking these out in a full review in the future.

A 4K 240Hz dual-mode OLED monitor

The first of its kind

CES 2024 has been a prime time for OLED gaming monitors, with models coming left and right from almost every company. You've probably also seen a lot of very similar models: a 32-inch panel with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. LG is joining the fray with one of these, too, but with a twist — this one is a dual-mode panel, and in fact, it's the only monitor out of all the CES announcements to do so.

The LG UltraGear 32 uses a beautiful OLED panel with super fast response times, and it comes with the option to either use it in 4K at 240Hz or 1080p at 480Hz. I can't really tell you that I see the difference between 240Hz and 480Hz, but this screen looks absolutely beautiful, and if you do play games where lightning-fast reflexes are important, then this seems like a fantastic option. As you can probably tell from the images above, there was a lot of fast movement on screen, so I couldn't get a very good picture, but the monitor looks great in real life.

One thing I can tell though is that the sound experience is very different from a typical monitor. It uses what LG is calling Pixel Sound, which means that instead of having speakers fire down, the audio comes directly from behind the screen. From my quick demo, it did feel a bit more immersive since the sound comes from the same place as the image. It was great.

There were other gaming monitors from LG at the show, including some new panels with an 800R curvature, which is supposed to be more immersive. I don't play a lot of video games on my PC, but I don't really like screens with such an extreme curve. Still, they were OLED, so the viewing angles were basically perfect, and the curvature won't make the edges look weird. The new models also have a redesigned flat stand that lets you make better use of your desk space than the traditional V-shaped models. I'm very much in favor of this design change.

LG myView monitors

Giving Samsung's smart monitors some competition

Continuing on the topic of monitors, LG also had the brand-new myView lineup at the show. These are basically competitors to Samsung's Smart Monitors, and they're pretty much the same concept: they're monitors that run webOS, so you can use media apps on them without a PC connected. The range-topping model looks pretty good, with 4K resolution, 95% coverage of DCI-P3, and an included magnetic webcam with 1080p resolution. It seems to be meant to compete with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8.

One model that really got my attention is meant to look more like part of your furniture than a monitor. LG said it's a good choice for a shared space like a living room, which makes total sense. This model doesn't have a typical stand; instead, the base is directly at the bottom of the display, which kind of makes it look more like a TV. If I were to have a family PC in the living room, I think this screen would be a perfect fit for something like that.

At the bottom of the lineup, there's another somewhat interesting model, mostly because it comes in different colors. Most of the others are only white, but this one comes in green, pink, or black, which I really appreciate. I'd like to see more vibrant colors, but it's still nice.

Aside from these, LG was also showing off its other monitor models, which are just refreshes of existing ones.

LG CineBeam Qube projector

Tiny but versatile

The last of the proper products I got to check out from LG was the excellent-looking Qube mini projector. LG had it side-by-side with Samsung's The Freestyle, and it won in pretty much every metric, except maybe aesthetics. Still, the Qube is a tiny projector running webOS, and it boasts 4K resolution support, along with display sizes up to 120 inches. LG tells me this is the only projector of this size that supports 4K resolution and images up to 120 inches in size. The image quality of the Qube next to the Freestyle (first generation) is night and day, with much better white levels and more vibrant colors.

While it's not the most visually appealing, the design of the Qube is pretty clever, with a fully rotating kickstand that doubles as a handle for easy portability. It can also be mounted on a taller stand if you need the extra height in your space. The projector also has automatic correction, adjusting the image based on the surface it's pointing at.

There's no official wording on price or availability for the Qube, but hopefully it's coming sooner rather than later.

LG's booth

A tunnel of screens, transparent displays, and some interesting concepts

Things got wild when you just looked at the LG booth on the convention floor. Walking from the concourse into the Central Hall, you're immediately greeted by a giant wall of wireless transparent TVs. The TVs move around and, of course, let you see right through them. The transparency is pretty subtle, but it was enough to attract huge crowds pretty much every day I passed by, and it was pretty cool to see people on the other side of the screen. LG also had a transparent display by itself in another part of the booth.

But that's not the only crazy display showcase LG had at CES. Off to the left side, LG had a tunnel that, on the inside, was almost entirely made of screens. Once inside, the videos that were playing completely enveloped us, and it made for a very fun experience, if only a bit short. Even then, there was always a line of people wanting to enter the tunnel.

There was a bunch more stuff at the booth. One thing that really got my attention was this concept for a trailer featuring a bunch of LG technology. It was pretty crazy, because this was a very compact trailer, yet it had a bed, two pull-out tables, a bathroom with a shower, a sink, a coat hanger (LG's own Styler, no less), storage for bottles and glasses, and a screen on the door showing weather information. You shouldn't expect this to become a real product, but it was just neat to see. There was also a concept for a smart car of some kind, which also looked cool.

One part that made me kind of envious was a shelf at the booth with a bunch of products and concepts, including the LG Gram Fold, which seems to be the best foldable laptop you can buy, at least specs-wise. Sadly, there was a "do not touch" sign on it, and even though I asked, I couldn't get closer to it. Another cool concept nearby was the DukeBox, a music player with a screen that feels like it's floating on a coffee table. Again, it was just a concept, but most fun things are.

Otherwise, LG had a few other sections. Some parts were focused on accessibility with some accessories like handles for washing machines and fridges. Others were focused on sustainability or smart homes that highlighted certain capabilities, like voice recognition, so smart devices can respond to different people accordingly. This section didn't really get my attention like some of the others, though.

All in all, though, LG was one of the coolest companies to check out at the show, and that seems to be the case often. Between some cool new products and some wild concepts, it was one of the most popular booths.