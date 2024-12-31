Summary LG's innovative laptops blend on-board and cloud AI processing for simpler tasks, winning recognition.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 comes with OLED or LCD model options and a wirelessly chargeable stylus pen.

LG's new laptops will feature Intel Core Ultra H-Series and V-Series CPUs, catering to both traditional PC tasks and AI functions.

If you're heading to CES 2025, you might want to pop a head into the LG section. The company has only just announced that one of its monitors has already won three awards including "Best in Innovation," and the event hasn't even started yet. Now, LG is back with yet another medal, this time for its laptops.

LG picks up another innovation award for its laptops

LG is taking to the stage with its Gram laptops this year, which it states acts as a hybrid between on-board and cloud AI processing. All of the easier and simpler AI tasks can be done on the device itself without the need for an internet connection. When you want to perform something more complex, the Gram laptop can call in help via a cloud-based AI model that does all the hard work for you.

However, there's more to these laptops than just AI. For example, the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop that seems to come with either an OLED or an LCD model. It also has a few extra features that caused it to win an award:

...the highly versatile LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90TP) has been recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award for its outstanding design and functionality. Offering incredible flexibility, the device comes with a wirelessly chargeable stylus pen that expands and enhances the user experience.

We're also going to see these laptops sporting the newest Intel Core Ultra H-Series and V-Series CPUs. LG states that the H-Series chips are best for performing traditional PC-related tasks, while the V-Series is more AI-focused. As such, there's bound to be something for everyone when LG reveals it all during CES 2025.