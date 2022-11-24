One of the best TV deals we've seen so far gets you a 48-inch 4K OLED set for just $569

The Black Friday weekend is always a great time to splurge on a new TV. And whether you're gaming, streaming, following the World Cup or just watching good old-fashioned broadcast television, LG's 48-inch Class A2 OLED TV is a highly-rated and affordable model that's more than half-off this Black Friday.

Best Buy has this particular model listed for $569.99, a saving of $730 on the list price of $1,299.99. While Best Buy has many LG TVs listed in its Black Friday sale, this is the most generous discount we've seen.

LG A2 OLED 48" $569.99 $1299.99 Save $730 LG's 48-inch Class A2 TV offers all the features you expect from a modern smart TV, including a complete loadout of streaming services and support for all the major digital assistants. And now it's yours for less than hafl price! $569.99 at Best Buy

LG's Class A2 sets feature a 4K resolution at 60Hz with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, letting you enjoy the latest shows, movies and other content as their creators intended. This unit also runs the company's webOS Smart TV platform, with full support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit. And being a modern Smart TV, there's also a laundry list of supported streaming services built-in, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Hulu. And for gamers, LG has built-in GeForce Now streaming support in addition to a dedicated Game Optimizer feature giving you a central location to configure all your gaming-related settings.

The 48-inch Class A2 is a great mid-sized option, but if you're after something a bit bigger, the 55-inch variant is available with almost as generous a reduction, down $500 to $799.99. If neither is your cup for tea, we'd also recommend clicking around, as basically all of LG's OLED TV line has some sort of discount at Best Buy right now.