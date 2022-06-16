LG’s DualUp Monitor with a 16:18 aspect ratio is now available to buy

LG has announced that its nearly-square DualUp Monitor is now available to buy in the United States. First announced at CES 2022, the 28-inch monitor with a 16:18 aspect ratio costs $699.99, and the goal is to give you the equivalent of two monitors on top of each other.

Specifically, the LG DualUp Monitor (the full model number is 28MQ780-B) is the equivalent of two 21-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio stacked on top of each other. Of course, this way you don’t get any bezel between the two halves, so the experience looks cleaner. It should also be much easier to set up since you don’t need to mount multiple VESA mounting arms or stands to get the two panels on top of each other.

The monitor is mostly meant for productivity and creative work, making it so that more content is viewable on a single page. Tools in content creation apps have much more space to breathe, and you can read long documents with less scrolling. The display has a Square Double QHD resolution – as LG calls it – which equates to 2560 x 2880. Since it’s meant for creative work, it also covers 98% of DCI-P3, and it supports HDR10 so it can interpret HDR metadata.

However, it’s not just one large panel. The monitor can actually be recognized as two separate screens. You can connect two devices to the monitor to use in picture-by-picture mode, which splits the screen vertical to show content from both sources at once. You can even connect the same PC using different outputs (such as USB-C and HDMI), so the two halves of the monitor are treated like different screens and you can more easily split apps between them.

The monitor has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and USB-C input, which also includes data and power delivery up to 90W. That means it can also serve as a USB hub, offering two Type-A ports for your peripherals. As for the stand, it’s very versatile, too. The monitor mounts using a C-Clamp arm that locks onto your desk, but it offers a ton of movement, including tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, plus the ability to move it closer or further away from you, or to the left or right side of the stand.

If that sounds like the perfect solution to increase your productivity, you can check out the LG DualUp Monitor below.