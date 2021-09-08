LG says its foldable display cover is thinner and less noticeable than competitors

Samsung claims that the foldable displays on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are 80% stronger than the previous generation. That’s because they feature a PET cover film over the display that’s much more durable than the plastic film on the older models. But while the PET cover does make the foldable displays on the latest Galaxy Z series devices more resistant to scratches, it doesn’t address one issue that plagues almost all foldable phones we’ve seen so far — the crease. Thankfully, LG has now developed a new type of cover film that eliminates the crease without affecting durability.

LG claims that its new cover film, called “Real Folding Window,” is thinner and less noticeable than other existing products. The innovative cover film is essentially a layer of PET sandwiched between a new coating material that makes the surface as hard as glass while retaining flexibility.

In its announcement (via The Verge), LG reveals that the cover film uses “LG Chem’s new coating technologies” to “maximize flexibility, while also providing optimized solutions for foldable phones such as making improvements to chronic issues like fold impressions on the connecting part of the screen.”

In simpler terms, LG claims that this new cover material makes the crease less noticeable. LG also adds that this new cover screen will likely be more competitively priced than existing products. Furthermore, LG claims that this new cover film should also work with tablets, laptops, and even rollable-display phones. But you shouldn’t expect to see it on a commercial device anytime soon. That’s because LG plans to start full-scale production by the end of next year and begin sales by 2023.