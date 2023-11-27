LG G3 OLED evo 55-inch model $1797 $2300 Save $503 LG's G3 Series OLED Evo 4K Smart TV is an excellent option for those who don't mind paying top dollar for a new smart TV that will deliver a jaw-dropping visual experience. $1797 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday is here bringing some excellent deals on PCs, laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more. If you've been on the look out for a new TV, this is going to be the best time to buy. While there's still a long ways to go until the end of the holiday shopping season, you should feel confident when shopping as most retailers are offering extended periods for price matching and returns.

With that said, one of the best TVs of 2023 is now on sale, dropping to its lowest price ever. The LG G3 offers an experience like no other, with excellent colors, deep black levels, and incredible sound. So if this sounds like something you need, you can now purchase this TV at $500 less than retail for a limited time.

What's great about the LG G3 series TVs?

This TV delivers when it comes to the visuals with a beautiful 4K OLED panel producing vibrant colors and extreme black levels. While the panel can play a major role in the quality of the TV, there's also the processor that does a lot of heavy lifting as well. LG's α9 AI Processor Gen6 does a great job of translating digital media to something that looks great on screen. It can even scale and enhance older TV shows that weren't originally meant for 4K.

The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG for the best quality video possible. Audio is great too, with an immersive experience thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and LG's AI Sound Pro. In addition, the TV's running on webOS, giving users an fluid menu system, with easy access to video streaming services. Furthermore, LG issues periodic updates to its TVs that can really deliver new features and enhancements, helping the TV feel fresh as it gets older.

Why buy a LG G3 series TV?

If you're someone that really wants the best experience possible when it comes to a TV, the LG G3 series is going to be the one for you. Right now is the perfect time to buy with heavy discounts on the whole G3 series lineup. This deal focuses on the 55-inch model and is now $500 off for a limited time.