The LG G3 turned 10 last week. I concede it's an odd anniversary to celebrate, because the phone, while a success for LG, never reached mainstream popularity worldwide the way iPhones or even some Samsung phones have, and I doubt that anyone is actually out in the real world still daily driving an LG G3 today. Heck, LG itself has been entirely out of the mobile scene for four years now.

But for a specific niche group of Android fans, LG's 2014 flagship holds a special place. And for me, the LG G3 altered my entire career path, because this was the phone that lured me to Android, which led me to become a smartphone enthusiast. I would not be a tech reviewer today if I didn't hear about the LG G3 from a friend (which I'll elaborate on in a bit).

But beyond my personal anecdotal experiences, the LG G3 was a noteworthy phone because it (along with its predecessor released just six months prior) introduced several mobile phone trends that other brands would adopt. In many ways, the LG G3 was ahead of its time.

LG G3 had many future-forward features

The LG G3 launched in 2014 over a two-day period spanning May 27 and 28, with events that took place in San Francisco, New York, London, Seoul, Singapore, and Istanbul. Yup, there was quite the hype around the phone in the Android phone scene. The G3 came just barely six months after the LG G2, from which the G3 carried over many design elements.

Many of us didn't know it then, but the LG G3 would set the mold that other flagship phones would follow.

A nearly "all screen" front side

Screenshot grabbed from Phone Arena The LG G3 and the iPhone 6 Plus had the same screen size, but the former is much smaller in size due to the thinner bezels.

The LG G3 (like the G2) featured an entirely button-less front side. This seems like such an expected smartphone trait now, but back in 2014, all the other phones had gigantic clicky buttons located within the bottom bezel. The G2/G3's removal of the front button meant the company pushed ahead with a phone UI that relies almost entirely on on-screen actions (as opposed to clicking a physical button), and allowed their phones (especially the G3) to trim the bezels. And boy, did LG slim the bezels. The G3 had really, really slim bezels compared to the competition. So much that, compared to, say, the iPhone, the LG G3's front side appears much cleaner, like it was "all screen." Or at least as "all screen" as we thought displays could be 10 years ago.

WQHD Display

The LG G3 was the first phone in the world to bump its display resolution past 1080p. With a 5.5-inch LCD panel offering 1440 x 2560 resolution, the phone offered a so-called "Quad HD," or WQHD, display. This screen resolution would become the standard for almost all Android flagships today.

Laser sharp auto-focus

LG G3 (right) and the LG G4 (left)

The G3 also introduced a laser auto-focus system to its 13MP rear-facing camera. Remember back when phones only had one rear-facing camera? Speaking of cameras, LG would be the first phone to introduce an ultra-wide camera too, two years later with the G5. The laser system is essentially a time-of-flight sensor that would shoot infrared laser beams out and detect the time it took for them to bounce back, thus allowing the phone to detect objects/subjects in front of it.

Double tap to wake/lock screen

Since LG removed all physical buttons from the front of the phone, LG came up with a new way to wake up the phone screen when it's lying flat on a surface: simply double tap to turn on the screen. The same gesture would also turn off the screen and lock the phone.

This simple gesture to quickly wake and lock the screen is now used by almost all Android phones, with Huawei and Honor phones being the only Android phone makers to not offer this feature. Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi devices all support the double tap gesture. Even the iPhone uses a similar method since it removed the home button (in 2017) except that Apple's version is a single tap to wake the screen. And honestly, double tap is far better than Apple's single tap, because it is nearly impossible to accidentally trigger.

Manual camera mode

Another feature that's available on virtually every phone is a manual camera mode which allows the user to adjust things like ISO, shutter speed, and color temperature. These features are now must-haves for modern flagships as the phone camera system has become more and more advanced, but the G3 was the first phone to let us make these tweaks. I still remember pulling off a rack focus with the G3 camera, a move that no other phone could do in 2014.

As we can see, from a smartphone history standpoint, the G3 was instrumental in introducing so many new trends that others later followed. But as I said, the G3 is also very special to me personally. I can say the phone truly altered the course of my life.

The G3 turned me from casual iPhone user to Android enthusiast, and eventually, a jet-setting mobile tech reviewer

Today, I am a phone reviewer who gets access from all the phone brands. I get invited to phone launches, and I often receive units to test before the phones are even public. But of course, I wasn't always this connected. I was once the so-called "average consumer" who just carried an iPhone, and I had upgraded from iPhone to iPhone every year or two via my carrier. It wasn't like I had a particular loyalty to Apple products, I was just someone who didn't follow the mobile scene closely, and the iPhone seems to be the default option for most of the developed world. Basically, if you aren't particularly a fan of mobile phones, you'll likely be swayed into buying the iPhone. This is the case from the US to Hong Kong, Japan to Germany.

The G3 didn't just change my personal phone use habits, it altered the entire course of my career and life

Everything changed for me in late September 2014. I had just upgraded to the iPhone 6 Plus from the iPhone 5. I enjoyed the larger display, but I found the phone to be very gigantic and unwieldy. I was complaining to a friend that the new iPhone was uncomfortable to hold, but I couldn't give up the larger 5.5-inch screen once I had experienced it. That was when my friend pulled out his LG G3.

"Dude, my phone has a 5.5-inch screen, but it's so much smaller than your iPhone 6 Plus."

I took his G3 and placed it next to my iPhone 6 Plus and was amazed at the size difference. The iPhone bezels looked dated next to the G3. The very next day, I went to a phone importer store in Hong Kong and sold my iPhone 6 Plus for the G3. That was my first Android phone, and I've mostly been an Android user since. I still carry an iPhone maybe 2-3 months of the year, but for the other 9-10 months, my SIM card is in an Android phone.

But as I mentioned earlier, the G3 introducing me to Android didn't just change my personal phone use habits, it altered the entire course of my career and life. In 2014, I was already an established culture writer, having bylines in the New York Times, Sports Illustrated, and the biggest English media outlet in Hong Kong. I mostly wrote about culture, including reviewing films and concerts. After I got into the Android phone scene, I became so passionate about it that I switched over to writing about mobile tech, with a focus on phones. This new beat went so well I eventually stopped writing about other things altogether and focused 100% on covering consumer tech.

This career path now allows me to live and work from anywhere, and I travel around the world attending tech events. I was in Shanghai and Singapore last month, and in two weeks I'm going to Paris and Milan — all to cover Android phones. I have the LG G3 to thank for this jet-setting life.