LG G8X ThinQ is now receiving its stable Android 12 update

LG may have withdrawn from the smartphone business entirely, but the Korean OEM isn’t quite done supporting its existing devices. The update train is still growing strong, as the LG G8X ThinQ has now picked up the stable Android 12 update in multiple regions.

The global variant of the LG G8X ThinQ (model number LM-G850EMW) has started receiving a taste of Android 12 in India and a couple of European countries in the form of software version V40a. Even though the official changelog is pretty minimal, but you should expect to receive all the features that Google packed into the Android 12 release last year, with some LG goodies on top. You also get the June 2022 Android security patches with the update.

As usual, this could be a staged release that may take a few days (or even weeks) to reach all of the G8X units out there. In case your phone has yet to get the OTA prompt, you can download and install the update right now through LG Bridge. Notably, the update’s download size is about 5GB for a manual installation, so either grab it from a fast enough network, or wait for the OTA to hit your phone.

The LG G8X ThinQ launched in September 2019 with Android 9 Pie. With the Android 12 release, the phone has gotten three major software updates. In other words, don’t expect the device to get updated to Android 13.

Apart from releasing the Android 12 update to the LG G8X ThinQ, LG has also published the corresponding kernel sources on its code repository. This will be immensely helpful for the modding community, as the developers can squash out more bugs with the help of the updated codebase and enhance the aftermarket development scene for the device. Eventually, it will benefit users who aren’t satisfied with the stock ROM.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your LG G8X ThinQ? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit, Telegram