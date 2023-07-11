Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to shop, and no matter what you're looking for, you're bound to find some excellent promotions and deals during the limited-time sales event. While we've already picked out some fantastic monitor deals, we've managed to uncover some of LG's gaming monitors for less, priced well below MSRP, with prices being knocked down by 29%.

LG 32GN650-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor

This LG gaming monitor features a 32-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. You can expect it to keep up with all your gaming needs thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Furthermore, you get support for AMD's FreeSync Premium technology that can help reduce graphical tearing.

Not only is the monitor fast, but it also looks great too, providing support for HDR10 and a 95% sRGB color gamut. In addition to its performance, the monitor also looks good, with its borderless design, and can pan, tilt, and even rotate to adapt to any environment. This monitor is typically priced at $350, but during this limited-time sale, you can pick it up for just $250.

Source: LG LG 32GN650-B Ultragear 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor $250 $350 Save $100 A great gaming monitor that looks good, and also offers plenty of features. Best of all, it's now priced well below MSRP with this current Prime Day deal. $250 at Amazon

LG 24GN650-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor

This LG gaming monitor comes in at 24 inches and features a 1080p IPS display, providing accurate color thanks to its sRGB 99% color gamut and support for HDR10. In addition, games look phenomenal thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

And with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, you can expect games to look flawless, with minimized graphical tearing. Best of all, it looks extremely clean thanks to its borderless design but manages to add a little flair on its rear with bright red accents. For a limited time, you can grab this monitor for just $152.

LG 24GN650-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor $152 $250 Save $98 A fantastic gaming monitor that features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and comes in priced well below MSRP in this Prime Day deal. $152 at Amazon

When it comes to monitors, you have a lot of different options. But when you can get a deal on some of the best gaming monitors out right now, that's when you know it's a great time to buy. These deals won't last long, so be sure to pick them up before they're gone.