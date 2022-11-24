This Black Friday deal brings the LG gram 14 2-in-1 down from $1,300 to just $900, and you're getting a fantastic laptop for that price.

Getting a lightweight laptop that delivers great performance doesn't have to cost a fortune thanks to a new Black Friday deal. The LG gram 2-in-1, one of the lightest convertibles on the market, is getting a big $400 discount for Black Friday, bringing the price down from $1,299.99 to just $899.99. Between the high-end specs, the great display, and the lightweight design, that's an absolute steal for what you're getting.

Starting with the performance, this model of the LG gram comes with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, which has 12 cores and 16 threads, and that's going to give you fantastic performance for all kinds of day-to-day productivity tasks. Whether you're browsing the web or working on documents, spreadsheets, or presentations, this processor will breeze through all those tasks. What's more, with 16GB of RAM you can also multitask easily and the 512GB SSD gives you plenty of space for files.

This is also a great laptop for creative work, like editing photos in Photoshop, thanks to its display. It's a 14-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, ideal for productivity, and it's rated with 99% coverage of DCI-P3, so color reproduction should be great on this panel. That means it's great for color-sensitive work, whether that's in Photoshop or other apps such as design tools.

All of that comes in a chassis that weighs a mere 2.2lbs, so you can slip this laptop into a backpack and barely even know it's there. For ports, you're getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, and a microSD card reader, which makes it easier to bring in photos from a dedicated camera, for example.

All in all, the $899.99 price tag is fantastic for this laptop, and now is definitely the time to grab it. We also have a lot of other great deals in our Black Friday PC deals roundup, so you can find something for different use cases.