Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) The 2023 Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 2-in-1 laptop with an OLED display that will blow you away. It's powered by a 13th-generation Intel processor and gives you flexibility for entertainment and work, thanks to the 360° multimode. it comes with a Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Pros OLED display Large battery Precision Pen 2 included Cons Not that many ports $1150 at Lenovo $1400 at Best Buy

LG Gram 14 (2023) $1397 $1700 Save $303 The LG Gram 14 is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry. It can handle a lot of tasks at once, thanks to its 13th-generation Intel processor. The large 72Wh battery lets you use it on the go. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio that brings visuals to life. Pros Lightweight Lots of ports Good speakers Cons Battery life okay $1100 at Amazon (i5 model) $1397 at Amazon (i7 model)



The Lenovo Yoga 9i and the LG Gram 14 are entries of upgraded lineups from their respective manufacturers for 2023. Both are high-end laptops that offer a lot in terms of performance. They are each among the best laptops of the year because of all that they can give to users. When you're trying to decide which one is better for you, there are a lot of factors to consider. Do you want the versatility of the 2-in-1 Yoga 9i? Do you want the functionality of the LG Gram 14? The LG Gram is precise and cutting-edge in its design while the Yoga 9i is rounded and a bit heavier. If you're in the market for one of these options, we'll help you decide which one is the best for you.

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Price, specs & availability

You're able to get the Lenovo Yoga 9i from Lenovo and from other retailers, such as Best Buy. It starts at $1,150 on the manufacturer's website for the base model, but you can configure the specs for a higher price. They all come with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The LG Gram 14 is available at LG but also on retailers like Amazon. There are two options that you can opt for when it comes to the 14-inch laptop: $1,100 and $1,700. The $1,100 option has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, while the $1,700 choice has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.



LG Gram 14 (2023) Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Brand LG Lenovo Color Black, White Storm Grey, Oatmeal Storage 512GB, 1TB nVME SSD Up to 1TB SSD CPU Intel Core i5 1340P, Intel Core i7 1360P Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P Memory 8GB, 32GB Up to 16GB LPDDR5-5200 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Battery 72Wh 75Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x 3.5mm headphone port, 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x microSD slot, 1x Kensington lock 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera FullHD IR webcam Full HD 1080p + IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 1920x1200 resolution, IPS LCD, 60Hz 14-inch, 16:10, up to 4K OLED (3840 x 2400) Weight 2.2 pounds Starting at 3.09 pounds (1.4 kg) GPU Intel Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Dimension 12.28x8.42x0.66 inches 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318 x 230 x 15.25 mm) Speakers 2 x 1.5W with Dolby Atmos Stereo 2 x 3W woofers (on the side), 2 x 2W tweeters (on hinge) Price $1,100, $1,700 Starting at $1,150 Model Gram 14 Yoga 9i Finish Magnesium alloy Aluminum

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Design

Both of these premium laptops are lightweight, but they have slightly different designs. The LG Gram 14 has a sharp design with military-grade durability. It passed seven durability tests and earned a MIL-STD 810H standard rating. It weighs 2.2 pounds. This laptop is made up of magnesium alloy, which is lighter than aluminum, although not as sturdy.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, because it's a 2-in-1 laptop, is designed differently. It can be transformed into four different modes, thanks to the hinges. It also features rounded edges, not the corners that the LG Gram has. It starts at 3.09 pounds, so it's a bit heavier, too, due to its aluminum build. But neither of them is going to hurt your arms if you're carrying them.

If you're talking about ports, the LG Gram has more connectivity. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and microSD card slot options. The Yoga 9i features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

For speakers, both have Dolby Atmos surround sound systems. You'll get more punch in the Yoga 9i, thanks to the four Bowers & Wilkins speakers compared to the two speakers on the LG Gram. Each also has a responsive trackpad and keyboard, although the Yoga 9i's is backlit. The Yoga 9i even has a fingerprint reader, while this version of the LG Gram does not.

One other feature to note is the power supply. The LG Gram has a mini adapter that's been redesigned to be small and compact.

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Display

You may think that since both of these offer 14-inch displays, you're going to get similar experiences. However, since the Yoga 9i is a 2-in-1, it has a touchscreen that you can use with a stylus, although it's worth noting that while it comes with a Precision Pen 2 stylus, there is nowhere on the device itself to store it.

The Yoga 9i also has two display options. You can choose a 2880x1800 (2.8K) OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate or a 3840x2400 OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Depending on whether you want the extra pixels, the 4K display may be worth it. But even the lower-tier display will deliver impressive colors and stark blacks that will look great on the 16:10 aspect ratio display. Both also include Dolby Vision, which helps add contrast and depth to the picture.

Meanwhile, the LG Gram has a 1900x1200 display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, so you'll get fewer pixels than with the Yoga 9i, and the visuals aren't as stunning. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate, so your apps won't run as smoothly. However, this is an IPS display, so the images will still pop.

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Performance

Both of these laptops are terrific in terms of performance. You'll be able to handle a lot of tasks all day, every day. Both of these are Intel Evo platform laptops with 13th-generation processors and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. While the graphics aren't the best for heavy tasks like gaming, for most tasks, they will do just fine. They can even handle some very light gaming, if you wish.

If you're choosing the Lenovo Yoga 9i, you're going to get the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor, no matter what configuration or color you choose. It has 12 cores and 16 threads, and a max turbo frequency of 5GHz. You can opt for that same processor in the Gram 14, or you can save some money and choose one with an Intel Core i5-1340P processor. All the processors mentioned are 28W CPUs, but the i5 has a max turbo frequency of 4.60 GHz, so it's slower.

Depending on which LG Gram 14 you choose, you can opt for the 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage with the Intel Core i5 processor, or you can choose the upgraded processor with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage. It really depends on what your needs are, but most people will want to opt for a minimum of 16GB RAM for a work laptop. The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with 16GB RAM and, depending on how much you want to spend, you can choose either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Battery Life

Neither laptop is lacking when it comes to the battery, but one of them has a bit of an advantage. Yoga 9i has a larger battery, boasting a 75Wh battery. The battery life lasted about six hours. While you could save battery by changing the refresh rate from 90Hz to 60Hz, we didn't see much of a difference in our review. It features a rapid charge feature, though, that will give you two hours of battery life after 15 minutes of charging.

The Gram 14 has a 72Wh battery, so it's not much smaller. According to LG and MobileMark, it lasts for about 15.5 hours with video playback. That is probably too generous, as real-time tests will likely generate less battery life. However, it doesn't have a rapid charge feature.

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Which one is right for you?

While the LG Gram 14 has a lot going for it, especially in terms of durability and the number of ports that it offers, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops on the market for multiple reasons. I recommend the Yoga 9i for its versatility, as it can be used in multiple different modes, giving you flexibility. The battery life is superior, making it easier to use on the go. You'll also love using the Precision Pen 2, and the OLED display will blow you away. Plus, it gets just a little bit more out of its processor than the LG Gram 14.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Editor's Choice The Lenovo Yoga 9i delivers in many aspects, including versatility, audio, visuals, and battery life. You're not going to find many all-purpose laptops better than it on the market right now. $1150 at Lenovo $1400 at Best Buy

That's not to say that the LG Gram 14 is a slouch. It gives you all kinds of ports to connect to, and it weighs less than the Yoga 9i, making it easier to bring with you on your travels. The power adapter is also smaller, so you can toss it in your bag without much worry. If you're interested in a 2-in-1 laptop, it's a solid pick.